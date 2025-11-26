Constitution Day: Delhi University’s Miranda House Unveils Digital Museum Honouring Women Who Shaped India’s Samvidhan
The digital museum honours the 15 women of the Constituent Assembly, showcasing their speeches, struggles and important contributions to the Constitution.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: On the occasion of Constitution Day, which is observed every year on November 26, a special digital museum has been set up at Miranda House College, Delhi University. The museum highlights the contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly.
While Dr BR Ambedkar is recognised as the chief architect of the Constitution, the museum highlights the important roles, ideas and struggles of these women, making their legacy visible.
What’s Special In The Museum?
Miranda House Principal Prof Bijayalakshmi said the digital museum presents detailed profiles of all 15 women: from their life journeys, challenges, speeches, writings, to their roles in shaping the Constitution, which is presented using modern interactive technology.
These women strongly championed issues of education, social reform, women’s rights, health, tribal rights and equality.
The museum features interactive digital screens that allow visitors to read their stories. It also includes archival documents and rare historical photographs that reveal their true contributions.
Prof Bijayalakshmi added that the museum has projection-based photo and video galleries showcasing rare visuals. It also has QR-code-linked repositories, enabling students and researchers to instantly access speeches and documents on their phones.
Who Were The Women Who Helped Shape The Indian Constitution?
The founding women members of the Constituent Assembly include: Hansa Jivraj Mehta, Dakshayani Velayudhan, Ammu Swaminathan, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Anna Mascarenhas, Leela Roy, Durgabai Deshmukh, Begum Aizaz Rasul, Malati Choudhury, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Renuka Ray, Purnima Banerjee, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kripalani and Kamla Choudhry.
What Will Be Added to the Museum Next
Prof Bijayalakshmi said the digital museum will be expanded further to include:
- Audio Installations: Students will enact and record speeches of these women; visitors will be able to listen to them.
- 3D Tactile Models: Specially designed for visually impaired students to help them understand history through touch.
- New Research Programmes: Special research projects focusing on women’s contributions and the making of the Constitution.
- Support from Delhi Government: Rashmi Singh, Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, has assured support and said a proposal is being drafted.
The Constitution is not merely a document; it is the foundational idea that shaped India’s commitment to equality, liberty and justice. These women enriched it with their foresight, sensitivity and courage.
Constitution Day
On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution of India, which came into force on January 26, 1950. The Central government celebrates the day to honour the principles of democracy, justice and equality.
