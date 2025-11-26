ETV Bharat / state

Constitution Day: Delhi University’s Miranda House Unveils Digital Museum Honouring Women Who Shaped India’s Samvidhan

New Delhi: On the occasion of Constitution Day, which is observed every year on November 26, a special digital museum has been set up at Miranda House College, Delhi University. The museum highlights the contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly.

While Dr BR Ambedkar is recognised as the chief architect of the Constitution, the museum highlights the important roles, ideas and struggles of these women, making their legacy visible.

What’s Special In The Museum?

Miranda House Principal Prof Bijayalakshmi said the digital museum presents detailed profiles of all 15 women: from their life journeys, challenges, speeches, writings, to their roles in shaping the Constitution, which is presented using modern interactive technology.

These women strongly championed issues of education, social reform, women’s rights, health, tribal rights and equality.

The museum features interactive digital screens that allow visitors to read their stories. It also includes archival documents and rare historical photographs that reveal their true contributions.

Prof Bijayalakshmi added that the museum has projection-based photo and video galleries showcasing rare visuals. It also has QR-code-linked repositories, enabling students and researchers to instantly access speeches and documents on their phones.