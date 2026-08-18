ETV Bharat / state

Constable Who Fired From AK-47 Rifle During Protests Was Trapped: Bihar Police To SC

New Delhi: The Bihar Police told the Supreme Court that a District Intelligence Unit (DIU) constable fired four rounds from his AK‑47 into the air after being trapped in a crowd of protesters in Siwan on July 25, following the bandh call by various parties in the state related to the Jantar Mantar protests turned violent, but no one was injured.

The counter affidavit was filed in the top court by ADGP (Law and Order) K Suhita Anupam. The affidavit said that in Siwan, on July 25, protestors of AISA and RYA (student and youth wing of CPI(ML)) gathered at Gandhi Maidan and began marching towards JP Chowk. Around 12:30 pm, protestors started pelting stones at the police force, and hooligans from Mairwa Road and Gopalganj Road joined them, the affidavit added.

"In the stone pelting, 20 police personnel including Superintendent of Police Siwan, 2 Sub-Divisional Police Officers, 2 Inspectors, 2 Sub-Inspectors, 13 Constables got injured. In the violence, two police vehicles and a large number of traffic trollies were damaged. Water cannon and tear gas shells were used to control the law-and-order situation. For the incidents, 6 FIRs were registered against 82 persons, out of which 17 persons were arrested”, said the affidavit.

It said that “as the deployed force was inadequate, all the officers and personnel working in different sections and lines were called to supplement the police force. Near JP Chowk, Constable...working in the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), got trapped in the crowd and fired 4 rounds from his AK-47 in the air. No one was injured”.

The affidavit said that in Hathi Chowk, about 1.5-2 km from JP Chowk, another assistant sub-inspector fired 2 rounds from his 9mm pistol to disperse the mob. Two fired cartridges of .315 bore and 1 fired cartridge of 7.65 mm were recovered from the incident site, it added.

It added that three protestors suffered minor firearms injuries and received the best possible treatment at Sadar Hospital, Siwan, before being immediately shifted to Medanta Hospital in Patna for further treatment. “All the injured persons were released after their injuries healed,” said the affidavit.