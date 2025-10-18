Police Constable Stabbed To Death By Thief In Telangana's Nizamabad, DGP Orders Crackdown
Riyaz, a repeat offender involved in vehicle thefts and chain snatching, stabbled a CCS Constable to death while being taken to police station.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
Nizamabad: Telangana witnessed a shocker on Friday night when a Central Crime Station (CCS) Constable was fatally stabbed by a habitual offender while being taken to the police station.
According to police sources, deceased Constable E Pramod (42), accompanied by his nephew, went to Hashmi Colony to apprehend Sheikh Riyaz (24), who was accused of stealing a two-wheeler. After being caught, Riyaz was made to sit on the motorcycle in the middle, with Pramod driving.
While they were nearing Vinayaknagar, Riyaz allegedly attacked the Constable with a knife, stabbing him in the chest. Pramod's nephew attempted to intervene but was also attacked. Meanwhile, two unidentified men arrived on a two-wheeler and tried to help Riyaz escape. Soon, CCS SI Vitthal reached the spot and rushed the injured duo to Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH), but doctors declared Pramod brought dead. His nephew's condition is stated to be stable.
Meanwhile, taking serious note of the incident, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy has directed Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya to constitute teams to trace and arrest the accused. He has also asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone–I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy, to visit Nizamabad and closely monitor the situation.
The DGP expressed deep sorrow over the brutal murder of a "sincere and duty-minded constable." He has also directed officials to extend all possible assistance and support to the bereaved family members of the slain constable.
A statement from the DGP office mentioned that the investigation is being pursued with top priority, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.
Constable Pramod is survived by his wife and three children. Officials have urged citizens to share information, if any, regarding the accused, as security has been tightened across the district to nab Riyaz and his two accomplices.
