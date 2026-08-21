Constable's Residence Searched Under Probe Into 'Forgery' In Securing Appointment: JK Police
The case pertains to allegations regarding the appointment of selection-grade Constable Manzoor, who submitted forged documents relating to his date of birth and educational qualifications
By PTI
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch on Friday searched the residence of a policeman as part of an investigation into alleged forgery to secure an appointment in the police department, an officer said.
The case pertains to allegations regarding the appointment of selection-grade Constable Manzoor Ahmad Najar, a resident of the Safakadal area of the city, through submission of forged documents relating to his date of birth and educational qualifications, the officer said. A case in this regard has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using a forged document) of RPC.
The Special Crime Wing (Kashmir) of the Crime Branch searched in compliance with a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate (PT&E), Srinagar, according to the officer. The search was conducted in accordance with due process of law, the official said, adding that further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.
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