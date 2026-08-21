ETV Bharat / state

Constable's Residence Searched Under Probe Into 'Forgery' In Securing Appointment: JK Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch on Friday searched the residence of a policeman as part of an investigation into alleged forgery to secure an appointment in the police department, an officer said.

The case pertains to allegations regarding the appointment of selection-grade Constable Manzoor Ahmad Najar, a resident of the Safakadal area of the city, through submission of forged documents relating to his date of birth and educational qualifications, the officer said. A case in this regard has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using a forged document) of RPC.