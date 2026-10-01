Constable Raja, Who Went Viral With A Gun On Police Van During Thoothukudi Sterlite Plant Protests, Dies
He had reportedly been in mental distress and serious health problems since the incident, in which 13 people were killed and over 100 were injured.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Constable Raja, who went viral on social media showing him atop a police vehicle with a gun in his hand during the police firing on protesters at the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, has died of illness, officials said on Thursday.
Protesters marched to the district collector's office on May 22, 2018, on the 100th day of the agitation, when a clash broke out between the police and the protesters.
Amid the ruckus, the police opened fire, in which 13 protesters were killed, and more than 100 were injured. This incident led to a massive shock not only in Tamil Nadu but also across the country.
Raja (46), a constable with the armed police, had gone to provide food to the policemen on duty at the time of the shooting.
Following this, photographs of him standing on top of a police vehicle with a gun at the time of the incident went viral on social media, eliciting various responses from netizens.
It is said that Raja had been in emotional distress for a long time due to this. Meanwhile, a one-man commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagatheesan conducted an inquiry into the shooting incident and submitted a report.
The report mentioned that although Constable Raja was standing on the vehicle with a gun in his hand, he did not shoot anyone and no one was killed or injured by him.
However, Raja had been in mental anguish for a long time since then and had been suffering from serious health problems for the past few days. While receiving medical treatment for the same, he died on Wednesday.
The Thoothukudi district police department paid homage to him with full honours. His last rites and burial will be held in Thoothukudi.
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