ETV Bharat / state

Constable Raja, Who Went Viral With A Gun On Police Van During Thoothukudi Sterlite Plant Protests, Dies

Thoothukudi: Constable Raja, who went viral on social media showing him atop a police vehicle with a gun in his hand during the police firing on protesters at the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, has died of illness, officials said on Thursday.

Protesters marched to the district collector's office on May 22, 2018, on the 100th day of the agitation, when a clash broke out between the police and the protesters.

Amid the ruckus, the police opened fire, in which 13 protesters were killed, and more than 100 were injured. This incident led to a massive shock not only in Tamil Nadu but also across the country.

Raja (46), a constable with the armed police, had gone to provide food to the policemen on duty at the time of the shooting.

Following this, photographs of him standing on top of a police vehicle with a gun at the time of the incident went viral on social media, eliciting various responses from netizens.