ETV Bharat / state

Constable Found Dead At Police Lines, Probe Underway

Surajpur: A constable posted in Surajpur died after killing himself. The deceased has been identified as Constable Antosh Khalkho. The deceased returned home on Monday night after completing his duty in the Mahendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur district. On Tuesday morning, when he did not open the door of his room for a long time, family members grew concerned and went inside, where they found Khalkho dead, police said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Bishrampur police reached the spot. The police took the body into custody, completed the necessary legal formalities, and sent it for post-mortem examination. The exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Police officials stated that the matter is being investigated from all possible angles.

According to the investigating officer, the situation will become clearer only after the post-mortem report and statements of family members are recorded. The case, registered under the Bishrampur police station area, is currently under investigation.