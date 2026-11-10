ETV Bharat / state

Harassed Over Rs 40,000 Loan, Constable Ends Life In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A police constable died by suicide in Hyderabad after he was allegedly threatened by loan app operators, who warned that they would circulate objectionable material about him if he did not immediately repay a loan.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Pahadi Sharif police station in Hyderabad on Monday. Inspector Lakshmi Narayana Reddy said the deceased, Mudavath Srinu (31), a resident of Harshaguda in Maheshwaram mandal, served as a constable with the Kondapur Battalion. He had been married just a year ago.

Four months prior, Srinu had borrowed Rs 40,000 through a mobile application. When he failed to make timely repayments, the app operators began harassing him. While he was at home during the Diwali holidays, they called him repeatedly, threatening: "If you don't repay the loan immediately, we will circulate nude images of you and your wife to your family members and the residents of Harshaguda village, we will finish you off."

Distraught by these threats, Srinu took the extreme step on Monday morning at his home. Sub-Inspector Vinod stated that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)