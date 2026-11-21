ETV Bharat / state

Constable Beats Woman In Train Altercation; Railways Says Passenger's Fault But Cop Should Handle Better

New Delhi: A clash between a railway policeman and passengers on the Jan Nayak Express escalated, with a cop seen hitting a woman repeatedly in a purported video that has since gone viral.

Senior railway officials said the "fault lay with the female passenger", but the policeman should have handled the situation inside the Darbhanga-Amritsar train on Wednesday more calmly and waited for women cops.

The woman was allegedly lying down and occupying an entire seat, and the railway police constable intervened when the passenger and her daughters abused and manhandled the train escort policeman, they said in concluding remarks of a probe into the incident.

A viral video shows a Government Railway Police personnel repeatedly beating a woman passenger in the face aboard the train, while other women passengers try to stop him. The woman was seen to be bleeding from the head in the video clip.

Railway officials said the incident in which both parties were injured took place after the train departed from Moradabad railway station. The Railway Ministry said the matter is in the knowledge of the DG, Railways, Uttar Pradesh, who is looking into it.

Taking note of the seriousness of the incident, Senior DSC, RPF, Moradabad, personally conducted an inquiry into the matter. "The GRP escort was trying to do his job, and the fault lay with the female passenger," the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr DSC) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said in the probe's concluding remarks.

"However, he could have handled the situation a bit more calmly and professionally, or waited until the next station for GRP women personnel to board, rather than getting involved in a physical altercation with the female passenger following her provocation," he added.

According to the Railways, on November 18, information was received through the Railway Helpline in Moradabad regarding an alleged assault on a female passenger by police personnel in the third coach of Train No. 15211 (Jan Nayak Express).