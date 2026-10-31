ETV Bharat / state

Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman Inside Police Station In Jharkhand, Arrested

The woman had visited the police station on Thursday seeking assistance regarding a domestic dispute ( Arrangement )

Seraikela Kharsawan: A police constable has been arrested and four officers suspended after a woman accused the constable of raping her inside a police station in Jharkhand, officials said.

The disciplinary action for the alleged “negligence” and “dereliction of duty” was taken by Seraikela Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Swargiyari due to the gravity of the allegations.

The victim, a resident of the Gamharia area, had visited the Gamharia Police Station on Thursday seeking assistance regarding a domestic dispute. According to her complaint, Constable Neeraj Lakra, who was on duty at the time, assaulted and raped her inside a room at the station.

​Following the SP Manoj Swargiyari’s instructions, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anubhav Bhardwaj was formed to probe the incident.

“A formal FIR has been registered based on the victim’s statement. A thorough probe is underway in strict accordance with legal procedures,” Bhardwaj said. “Lakra has been taken into custody, and anyone found guilty in connection with the incident or the subsequent negligence will face full legal consequences.”

On Friday, the team arrived at the Gamharia police station late at night and sealed the room where the alleged assault occurred to preserve evidence. Meanwhile, strict vigil has been laid at the police station to ensure a fair probe and safety.