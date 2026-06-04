ETV Bharat / state

Naini Lake's Consistent Water Level Decline Rings Alarm Bells For Nainital

Nainital: Naini Lake, which gives the identity to Nainital, is grappling with a water crisis. Low rainfall, lack of snowfall in winters, and constantly changing weather conditions have had an impact on the lake’s water levels, which continue to recede. They are currently at the lowest in the last five years.

The scenario is such that sedimentary deposits have begun to emerge on the lake's shores, posing a threat to both the environment and tourism, which is the town’s lifeline.

Naini Lake is the centre of Nainital's beauty and economy. It is steadily shrinking. This year, the lake's water level was recorded at approximately 2 feet, which was significantly lower than in the previous years. In 2021, the lowest water level recorded was 5 feet 7 inches, which has come down rapidly since then.

The Naini lake in Nainital in Uttrakhand (ETV Bharat)

This has signalled a serious water crisis as the Naini Lake is the main source of drinking water for Nainital town. The Jal Sansthan is currently supplying approximately 10.5 million litres per day (MLD) of water every morning and evening. Officials say the situation is currently under control, but if the water level continues to decline, more stringent measures may be required in the coming days.

Since Nainital's economy is based on tourism, the lake's declining water level is causing considerable concern among the local stakeholders. Even before the tourist season moves towards its peak in summers, concerns are being raised about the lake's condition. Environmentalists believe that the major reason behind the decreasing water level is not just the weather but also the uncontrolled construction and continuous destruction of the catchment area.

The Naini lake in Nainital in Uttrakhand (ETV Bharat)

Experts have pointed out that previously, rainwater used to flow into the lake from higher elevations and forests, but now increasing concrete construction is affecting natural water sources. This is having a direct impact on the water level of the Naini Lake. If concrete steps are not taken to conserve the lake in time, the existence of Naini Lake could be in danger in the coming years.