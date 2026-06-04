Naini Lake's Consistent Water Level Decline Rings Alarm Bells For Nainital
The lake is the lifeline of Nainital as it gives the beauty to the town to sustain tourism.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Nainital: Naini Lake, which gives the identity to Nainital, is grappling with a water crisis. Low rainfall, lack of snowfall in winters, and constantly changing weather conditions have had an impact on the lake’s water levels, which continue to recede. They are currently at the lowest in the last five years.
The scenario is such that sedimentary deposits have begun to emerge on the lake's shores, posing a threat to both the environment and tourism, which is the town’s lifeline.
Naini Lake is the centre of Nainital's beauty and economy. It is steadily shrinking. This year, the lake's water level was recorded at approximately 2 feet, which was significantly lower than in the previous years. In 2021, the lowest water level recorded was 5 feet 7 inches, which has come down rapidly since then.
This has signalled a serious water crisis as the Naini Lake is the main source of drinking water for Nainital town. The Jal Sansthan is currently supplying approximately 10.5 million litres per day (MLD) of water every morning and evening. Officials say the situation is currently under control, but if the water level continues to decline, more stringent measures may be required in the coming days.
Since Nainital's economy is based on tourism, the lake's declining water level is causing considerable concern among the local stakeholders. Even before the tourist season moves towards its peak in summers, concerns are being raised about the lake's condition. Environmentalists believe that the major reason behind the decreasing water level is not just the weather but also the uncontrolled construction and continuous destruction of the catchment area.
Experts have pointed out that previously, rainwater used to flow into the lake from higher elevations and forests, but now increasing concrete construction is affecting natural water sources. This is having a direct impact on the water level of the Naini Lake. If concrete steps are not taken to conserve the lake in time, the existence of Naini Lake could be in danger in the coming years.
"Nainital faces two problems. The first is the declining water level. Previously, the annual flow of water was around 207 cm, but now it has dropped to around 150-160 cm. The second is the decreasing discharge from the springs," said Professor. Charu Chandra Pant, a Geologist and Environmentalist at Kumaon University.
"At many places, the springs were not protected, resulting in reduced discharge. Furthermore, at many places, construction and other activities have reduced the discharge. The main reason is the depletion of groundwater," Pant said.
He added, "The third reason is Nainital's low water holding capacity. During the monsoon season, the lake overflows and requires draining. This is due to the accumulation of debris, sand and silt in it."
He disclosed that it was originally estimated that the lake would have a lifespan of 150 years if the sand remained in it. However, some changes have occurred in the meantime. Delta areas have developed close to the Boat House Club, Jagati Hotel, Alka Hotel, the boat stand, rickshaw stand in Tallital and the drain near Naina Devi temple. This is causing the water capacity of the Naini Lake to decrease.
The falling water level is having a direct impact on the boating business. Virendra Panwar, a local boatman, said, "The lake's water level has been steadily falling for several years. The lack of regular rainfall is the main reason which is impacting boating. We had hoped for tourists to come and enjoy boating, but the growing deltas have affected that activity. Debris from construction projects on the hills is flowing directly into the lake, causing silt buildup, which is also tarnishing the lake's beauty."
Meanwhile, Secretary of Nainital Hotel Association Ved Sah said despite the receding water level being an annual feature, the decline has been more significant in the last few years.
"Every year, during the summer season, especially in May, the lake's water level drops significantly due to the lack of rain in April. Another reason is the increased footfall of tourists and locals, which increases water consumption. But the lake is replenished during the monsoon season. The water level has been falling significantly over the past few years due to population growth," he said.
At the same time, there has also been a problem of sewerage finding its way into the lake, which the officials claim to have resolved. They also claim that those responsible for it were penalised.
On the issue of water supply to the town, Jal Sansthan’s Executive Engineer Ramesh Garbyal informed, “We are supplying 10.5 MLD of water to Nainital daily. The demand for water increases during the tourist season and water is also supplied by tankers.”
However, he claimed that the situation regarding the lake’s water level is better this time as compared to the last season due to the recent rains.