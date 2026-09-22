ETV Bharat / state

World Rhino Day: Conservation Challenges Continue As Assam Hosts 80 Percent World Rhino Population

Tezpur: The world's 80 percent rhino population remains concentrated in Assam even as the conservation challenges to protect the habitat of the animal continue in the state.

On the World Rhino Day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state celebrates 80 percent of the world's rhino population. "This World Rhino Day, we let the numbers do the talking," Sarma said in a post on X.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a post on X handle hailed the feat stating that "India’s one-horned rhinos have come a long way, from being pushed to the brink to finding protected spaces across Assam, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh."

"With 80% of the world’s greater one-horned rhinos calling Assam home, protecting their habitat isn’t optional, it’s essential. This World Rhino Day, let’s keep these giants safe, wild & roaming free."

However as World Rhino Day is observed on September 22, Assam’s remarkable success in "recovering the greater one-horned" Rhino population is also bringing conservation challenges of how to "create enough connected and secure habitat for a growing population."

According to renowned rhino conservationist and Aaranyak founder Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Assam’s emergence as "a global stronghold of the greater one-horned Rhino is the result of a combination of favourable ecology, geography, sustained protection, anti-poaching measures, habitat management and political commitment."

The Brahmaputra floodplain, with its alluvial grasslands, wetlands, riverine forests and constantly changing habitat mosaic, provides ideal conditions for the species. “Assam did not merely protect rhinos; it protected an ecological system capable of producing rhinos,” Talukdar said.

The scale of the recovery is reflected in the 2022 rhino estimates, which recorded 2,613 rhinos in Kaziranga National Park, 125 in Orang National Park and 107 in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, besides additional animals in Manas National Park. The total wild population in India and Nepal was estimated at about 4,014 at the time.

However, Talukdar cautioned against viewing Kaziranga’s success as an indication that the park can "accommodate an ever-increasing concentration of rhinos."

Aaranyak founder Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar (ETV Bharat)

With Kaziranga holding an estimated 2,613 rhinos in 2022, accounting for around 70 per cent of the global greater one-horned rhino population, he said, the conservation debate must now move beyond the question of how many rhinos Kaziranga can hold. “The important question is not simply how many rhinos can Kaziranga hold? It is how much of the rhino population should we want concentrated in one landscape?” he said.

Talukdar said the "excessive concentration could expose a significant proportion of the species to common risks such as disease, extreme floods, habitat changes and other large-scale disturbances."

He advocated a "meta population" approach, under which Kaziranga, National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries in Assam like Orang, Laokhowa-Burhachapori, Pobitora, Manas and other landscapes function as components of a wider rhino conservation network.

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