World Rhino Day: Conservation Challenges Continue As Assam Hosts 80 Percent World Rhino Population
Assam saw recovery in population of greater one-horned Rhino population, but poaching and creating connected and secure habitat remains a challenge, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Tezpur: The world's 80 percent rhino population remains concentrated in Assam even as the conservation challenges to protect the habitat of the animal continue in the state.
On the World Rhino Day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state celebrates 80 percent of the world's rhino population. "This World Rhino Day, we let the numbers do the talking," Sarma said in a post on X.
This World Rhino Day, we let the numbers do the talking! pic.twitter.com/HTXkDO7xiM— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2026
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a post on X handle hailed the feat stating that "India’s one-horned rhinos have come a long way, from being pushed to the brink to finding protected spaces across Assam, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh."
"With 80% of the world’s greater one-horned rhinos calling Assam home, protecting their habitat isn’t optional, it’s essential. This World Rhino Day, let’s keep these giants safe, wild & roaming free."
India’s one-horned rhinos have come a long way, from being pushed to the brink to finding protected spaces across Assam, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 22, 2026
With 80% of the world’s greater one-horned rhinos calling Assam home, protecting their habitat isn’t optional, it’s essential.… pic.twitter.com/CTV66o2kQW
However as World Rhino Day is observed on September 22, Assam’s remarkable success in "recovering the greater one-horned" Rhino population is also bringing conservation challenges of how to "create enough connected and secure habitat for a growing population."
According to renowned rhino conservationist and Aaranyak founder Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Assam’s emergence as "a global stronghold of the greater one-horned Rhino is the result of a combination of favourable ecology, geography, sustained protection, anti-poaching measures, habitat management and political commitment."
The Brahmaputra floodplain, with its alluvial grasslands, wetlands, riverine forests and constantly changing habitat mosaic, provides ideal conditions for the species. “Assam did not merely protect rhinos; it protected an ecological system capable of producing rhinos,” Talukdar said.
The scale of the recovery is reflected in the 2022 rhino estimates, which recorded 2,613 rhinos in Kaziranga National Park, 125 in Orang National Park and 107 in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, besides additional animals in Manas National Park. The total wild population in India and Nepal was estimated at about 4,014 at the time.
However, Talukdar cautioned against viewing Kaziranga’s success as an indication that the park can "accommodate an ever-increasing concentration of rhinos."
With Kaziranga holding an estimated 2,613 rhinos in 2022, accounting for around 70 per cent of the global greater one-horned rhino population, he said, the conservation debate must now move beyond the question of how many rhinos Kaziranga can hold. “The important question is not simply how many rhinos can Kaziranga hold? It is how much of the rhino population should we want concentrated in one landscape?” he said.
Talukdar said the "excessive concentration could expose a significant proportion of the species to common risks such as disease, extreme floods, habitat changes and other large-scale disturbances."
He advocated a "meta population" approach, under which Kaziranga, National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries in Assam like Orang, Laokhowa-Burhachapori, Pobitora, Manas and other landscapes function as components of a wider rhino conservation network.
Natural Dispersal Gains Importance
Talukdar highlighted the emerging importance of connectivity between Orang, Laokhowa-Burhachapori and Kaziranga, arguing that protected areas should not be viewed as isolated spots separated by administrative boundaries. The return of rhinos to Laokhowa-Burhachapori through natural dispersal has, he said, demonstrated the potential of restoring connected landscapes.
Around six to eight rhinos entered Laokhowa-Burhachapori in December 2023 it marked their return after rhinos were locally exterminated from Laokhowa in the 1980s due to poaching. "Such natural dispersal can provide benefits including gene flow, reduced population isolation, range expansion and greater resilience to local catastrophes," said Talukdar.
“Animals must be able to move through the landscape without encountering unacceptable levels of human disturbance, roads, agriculture, livestock pressure, invasive vegetation or security risks,” he said.
Floods Not Simply A Threat
Talukdar also called for a change in the way Kaziranga’s annual floods are perceived. Describing floods simply as a natural disaster would be a conceptual mistake, he said. "Because flooding is an important ecological process in a floodplain ecosystem. The Brahmaputra deposits silt, changes channels, replenishes wetlands and influences vegetation, helping maintain the grassland, wetland and riverine forest mosaic on which rhinos and other wildlife depend."
Rhinos have evolved with floods and can swim, move towards higher ground and use elevated areas during inundation, he added. "The greater danger arises when traditional wildlife routes to higher ground are blocked by roads, settlements and infrastructure. We should make the landscape safer for wildlife during floods,” Talukdar said.
This, he added, requires protection of natural floodplains, maintenance of wildlife movement routes to higher ground, stronger connectivity with the Karbi Anglong landscape and better management of infrastructure around protected areas.
Habitat Fragmentation Emerges A Concern
As rhino numbers increase, habitat fragmentation, invasive species and human-rhino interaction are emerging as major challenges for natural dispersal. Talukdar pointed to Manas National Park, where invasive plants such as Chromolaena odorata and Mikania micrantha have affected grasslands.
Similarly, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary illustrates the challenges of maintaining a very high rhino density within a landscape surrounded by human settlements and livestock use. While translocation can establish or strengthen rhino populations where natural recolonisation is unlikely or too slow, Talukdar said natural dispersal has a major advantage— the rhino itself selects suitable habitat.
Communities Key To The Next Phase
The conservationist also underlined the importance of communities living around rhino habitats and noted that during floods rhinos sometimes enter into human settlements making local cooperation critical. “Conservation needs to move from ‘How do we protect rhinos from people?’ towards ‘How do we create conditions in which people and rhinos can coexist?’” Talukdar said. “A rhino population can be protected by the Forest Department, but a rhino landscape can survive only with the support of the people who live in it.”
From Saving Rhinos To Securing Their Space
Talukdar said that poaching remains a serious threat and continued investment in "intelligence, habitat protection, law enforcement" remains necessary. But he believes the nature of the conservation challenge is changing everyday.
“When rhino numbers were very low, the central question was, ‘How do we prevent the remaining rhinos from disappearing?’ Now, after decades of successful protection, the question remains, ‘Where will the next generation of rhinos live?’"
He said the conservation frontier is shifting from "protection to spatial planning, from anti-poaching to habitat security, from protected areas to connected landscapes, and from population growth to population distribution."
The success of Assam’s rhino conservation, he said, should consequently not be measured only by the number of rhinos in the state, but by the number of healthy, viable and interconnected rhino populations it can sustain.
“Assam has already demonstrated that a threatened rhino population can be brought back from the brink. The next question is more complex, can we create a landscape large, connected and socially compatible enough for that recovered population to disperse naturally and remain resilient?” Talukdar said.
The wildlife expert also added, “Assam gave the rhino the needed security. The next generation of conservation must give the rhino space".
Also Read