ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Makes It Mandatory To Obtain Women Staff's Consent For Night Shifts

Dehradun: Shops and establishments across Uttarakhand will now have to obtain their women employees' consent before assigning them night shifts. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting which approved inclusion of the provision in the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Employment Regulations and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022.

Under this provision, women will be assigned night shift duties only if they express their willingness to do so. Women engaged in the organized sector in the state were permitted to work night shifts in 2022. In fact, during the cabinet meeting held on November 17, 2022, the proposal of the Labour Department for the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Employment Regulations and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, was approved.

It aims to promote women's empowerment and ensure equal employment opportunities for them, just like men. However, it had come to the government's notice that women who did not wish to work night shifts are being forced to do so.

The Uttarakhand government has granted women workers conditional permission to work night shifts (9 pm to 6 am) in shops and establishments across the state. Adequate safety provisions have been made for them. The provision will provide more opportunities for women workers and will also contribute to their economic empowerment, said an official.