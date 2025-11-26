Uttarakhand Govt Makes It Mandatory To Obtain Women Staff's Consent For Night Shifts
The decision was taken to ensure women's empowerment. It was observed women who did not wish to work night shifts were forced to do so.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
Dehradun: Shops and establishments across Uttarakhand will now have to obtain their women employees' consent before assigning them night shifts. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting which approved inclusion of the provision in the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Employment Regulations and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022.
Under this provision, women will be assigned night shift duties only if they express their willingness to do so. Women engaged in the organized sector in the state were permitted to work night shifts in 2022. In fact, during the cabinet meeting held on November 17, 2022, the proposal of the Labour Department for the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Employment Regulations and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, was approved.
It aims to promote women's empowerment and ensure equal employment opportunities for them, just like men. However, it had come to the government's notice that women who did not wish to work night shifts are being forced to do so.
The Uttarakhand government has granted women workers conditional permission to work night shifts (9 pm to 6 am) in shops and establishments across the state. Adequate safety provisions have been made for them. The provision will provide more opportunities for women workers and will also contribute to their economic empowerment, said an official.
Women workers can be assigned night shift duties only if their written consent is obtained in advance. This will provide them with equal opportunities and ensure gender equality.
The Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Employment Regulations and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, issued by the Labuor Department, allows women to work night shifts. However, this exemption is implemented with certain restrictions. Under this, women will only be assigned night shift duties in any institution where at least three women are on duty simultaneously.
"No institution shall allow a single woman to perform night shift duties. Separate restrooms will be required for women. If a woman has a child with her, a separate crèche will also be required," said an official.
Also Read
Odisha Govt Allows Women To Work In Night Shits In Shops And Commercial Firms, Check Mandatory Safety Rules