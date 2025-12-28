ETV Bharat / state

Consensus Reached With Sena On 207 Of 227 BMC Seats, Says Mumbai BJP Chief Satam

A shopkeeper displays election-related materials of various political parties ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are scheduled for January 15, 2026, in Mumbai, Tuesday, December 16, 2025. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti has reached consensus on 207 of 227 seats for the Mumbai civic polls, with BJP contesting 128 and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena 79, BJP's city chief Amit Satam said. The BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will contest the polls in the metropolis, scheduled for January 15, jointly. The Mahayuti also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party of Ajit Pawar. "Unanimity has been reached on 207 seats in the BMC, of which the BJP will contest 128 and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena 79. Talks are underway on the remaining 20 seats. Decisions on these seats will be taken after considering the candidates in the fray," Satam told reporters on Saturday. A joint meeting of the BJP and Shiv Sena was held to finalise election strategy, including campaign issues, election management, joint rallies of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers, and coordinated campaign programmes, he added. The planning and coordination for the campaign have been completed, Satam said.