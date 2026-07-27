ETV Bharat / state

'Consensual Relationship Between Adults Is Not Rape': MP High Court Quashes FIR Against Central Govt Employee

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed a rape case filed against a Central Government employee by a married female colleague, observing that voluntary sexual relationship between consenting adults, including a married woman, does not fall under the category of rape.

A single bench of Justice Pramod Kumar Agrawal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the Bhopal-based Central Government employee, who had challenged the FIR lodged against him and sought the quashing of the criminal proceedings pending before the trial court.

As per the petition, the woman had lodged a case at Chhola Police Station in Bhopal, alleging that the accused had called her to his house on October 10, 2020, mixed an intoxicating substance in her juice and raped her. She also claimed that he had been sexually exploiting her for the last four years on the false promise of marriage.

During the hearing, both sides presented their arguments before the court. The High Court noted that the complainant was educated, already married and had a nine-year-old child when the relationship began. It also recorded that the woman had admitted in her statement that the accused was unaware of her marital status at the time of the alleged incident, while she herself knew that she could not marry him unless she first obtained a divorce from her husband.