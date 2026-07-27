'Consensual Relationship Between Adults Is Not Rape': MP High Court Quashes FIR Against Central Govt Employee
If a married woman voluntarily engages in a sexual relationship, it does not fall under the category of rape, the High Court observed.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:49 AM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed a rape case filed against a Central Government employee by a married female colleague, observing that voluntary sexual relationship between consenting adults, including a married woman, does not fall under the category of rape.
A single bench of Justice Pramod Kumar Agrawal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the Bhopal-based Central Government employee, who had challenged the FIR lodged against him and sought the quashing of the criminal proceedings pending before the trial court.
As per the petition, the woman had lodged a case at Chhola Police Station in Bhopal, alleging that the accused had called her to his house on October 10, 2020, mixed an intoxicating substance in her juice and raped her. She also claimed that he had been sexually exploiting her for the last four years on the false promise of marriage.
During the hearing, both sides presented their arguments before the court. The High Court noted that the complainant was educated, already married and had a nine-year-old child when the relationship began. It also recorded that the woman had admitted in her statement that the accused was unaware of her marital status at the time of the alleged incident, while she herself knew that she could not marry him unless she first obtained a divorce from her husband.
The bench observed that the woman continued the relationship with the petitioner out of her own free will for a considerable period. "The question of marriage between the petitioner and the complainant did not arise. The complainant's statements and written response clearly indicate that she voluntarily maintained a relationship with the petitioner for a considerable period. During this time, the petitioner never mistreated, threatened, or blackmailed her, nor did he attempt to circulate any of her photographs or videos," Justice Agrawal stated in the order.
The High Court subsequently directed quashing of the FIR registered against the petitioner, and also the criminal proceedings pending before the trial court. The Court further observed that if adults or married individuals engage in a relationship voluntarily, it does not fall under the category of rape.
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