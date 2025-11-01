ETV Bharat / state

Conquering Cancer For Social Service: Corina Ruskin Gets Karnataka Rajyotsava Award

Mangaluru: Corina Ruskin (62) opened White Doves, a service organisation in Mangaluru in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, to help the needy. Despite being assailed by cancer twice, she has become their mother with her selfless service, for which she was bestowed with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

Born in 1963, Corina Ruskin has lived a life of hardship since birth. Initially, she was childless and conceived late. The joy of becoming a mother motivated her to start social service with the intention of doing something for society. Ruskin initially worked on helping the poor with building houses and helping children with their education. However, in 1993, she started caring for the needy and mentally ill on the streets.

Ruskin with mentally ill patients. (ETV Bharat)

Ruskin, who has saved thousands of needy people, has already reunited 479 people with their families. Now, 200 needy people are receiving treatment and care at White Doves. The organisation not only provides them with housing, treatment, and clothing, but also arranges daily meals for the children living on the streets. In 2019, a building was constructed by White Doves to serve the needy.