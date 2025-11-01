ETV Bharat / state

Conquering Cancer For Social Service: Corina Ruskin Gets Karnataka Rajyotsava Award

Being childless for several years, the joy of ultimately becoming a mother motivated her to start White Doves in Mangaluru to care for the needy.

Corina Ruskin at White Doves, a service organisation in Mangaluru.
Corina Ruskin at White Doves, a service organisation in Mangaluru. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 1, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

Mangaluru: Corina Ruskin (62) opened White Doves, a service organisation in Mangaluru in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, to help the needy. Despite being assailed by cancer twice, she has become their mother with her selfless service, for which she was bestowed with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

Born in 1963, Corina Ruskin has lived a life of hardship since birth. Initially, she was childless and conceived late. The joy of becoming a mother motivated her to start social service with the intention of doing something for society. Ruskin initially worked on helping the poor with building houses and helping children with their education. However, in 1993, she started caring for the needy and mentally ill on the streets.

Ruskin with mentally ill patients.
Ruskin, who has saved thousands of needy people, has already reunited 479 people with their families. Now, 200 needy people are receiving treatment and care at White Doves. The organisation not only provides them with housing, treatment, and clothing, but also arranges daily meals for the children living on the streets. In 2019, a building was constructed by White Doves to serve the needy.

However, her social service was hampered by the bouts of cancer twice. In 2010, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and Hepatitis B. Her relatives were disappointed as the doctors informed them that she had only four hours left. However, Ruskin's social service did not abandon her. She had a miraculous recuperation and resumed social service.

She was again diagnosed with bone cancer in the fourth stage in 2023. She received treatment for this too and was cured of this in 2024. In addition to this, she faced many health problems and hardships, but never stopped caring for and treating the needy.

Born in 1963, Ruskin has lived a life of hardship since birth.
This service by Ruskin shows the motherly love within her. She provides medical care and food to hundreds of people on the streets. In recognition of her service, she has been awarded the 2025 Kannada Rajyotsava Award.

"I am happy that the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award is being given. This award is in recognition of the social service we have done. Through our organisation, we have cured 479 needy mentally ill people and reunited them with their families. This service has made me happy. Despite being diagnosed with cancer twice, I have continued my work," Ruskin said told ETV Bharat.

