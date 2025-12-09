ETV Bharat / state

Congress Working On Punjab Game Plan As Local Polls Become Litmus Test

New Delhi: AICC in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, said he will review the strategy for the December 14 local body elections in the state on Thursday and also firm up a plan for the 2027 assembly elections.

Elections for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti will allow the ruling AAP, Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal to test their ground-level strength ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Recently, the grand old party has sought extension of the local body elections date alleging that its candidates were stopped from filing their papers allegedly at the behest of the ruling AAP.

“I was about to tour across the state but delayed my visit. I will resume my travel after the local body elections,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Suraj Thakur told ETV Bharat.

On November 29, Baghel discussed the local body elections with the new district heads and asked them to boost the party in the villages. The grand old party has also mobilised its state leaders to regain lost vote share.

“The local body elections are being fought on the popularity of the local leaders and not on the charisma of a top state leader. We are working to do well in these elections,” senior state leader Kuldeep Nagra told ETV Bharat.

The concern for the Congress is that the Akali Dal too is eyeing its revival in the northern state through the local body polls and if they join hands with the BJP, the scenario will change and it could present a challenge for the grand old party.

Nagra said even if the SAD and BJP came together, it won’t impact the Congress. “The SAD left the NDA over the issue of three black farm laws which were against farmers. If they join hands with the BJP again, they will lose their core support base. There is an under-current for the Congress as people are fed up with the AAP government’s policies,” said Nagra.