Congress Working On Punjab Game Plan As Local Polls Become Litmus Test
AICC in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, said he will also firm up a plan for the 2027 assembly elections.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: AICC in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, said he will review the strategy for the December 14 local body elections in the state on Thursday and also firm up a plan for the 2027 assembly elections.
Elections for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti will allow the ruling AAP, Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal to test their ground-level strength ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
Recently, the grand old party has sought extension of the local body elections date alleging that its candidates were stopped from filing their papers allegedly at the behest of the ruling AAP.
“I was about to tour across the state but delayed my visit. I will resume my travel after the local body elections,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Suraj Thakur told ETV Bharat.
On November 29, Baghel discussed the local body elections with the new district heads and asked them to boost the party in the villages. The grand old party has also mobilised its state leaders to regain lost vote share.
“The local body elections are being fought on the popularity of the local leaders and not on the charisma of a top state leader. We are working to do well in these elections,” senior state leader Kuldeep Nagra told ETV Bharat.
The concern for the Congress is that the Akali Dal too is eyeing its revival in the northern state through the local body polls and if they join hands with the BJP, the scenario will change and it could present a challenge for the grand old party.
Nagra said even if the SAD and BJP came together, it won’t impact the Congress. “The SAD left the NDA over the issue of three black farm laws which were against farmers. If they join hands with the BJP again, they will lose their core support base. There is an under-current for the Congress as people are fed up with the AAP government’s policies,” said Nagra.
During the December 11 review, ways to curb the rift in the state unit will also be discussed to present the Congress as a strong alternative to the ruling AAP, said party insiders.
Days before the crucial AICC meeting, state unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring suspended rebel Navjot Kaur, wife of former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who made strong allegations against the party and its leader in the state.
Navjot Kaur alleged the chief ministerial chair came in the grand old party at a price of Rs 500 crore and also charged that Amarinder Warring sold tickets for Rs 5 crore while senior leader SS Randhawa, who is AICC in charge of Rajasthan, had taken money in return for tickets there.
The comments made by Navjot Kaur were disliked by the high command, said the party insiders. To send a message across the state unit, while Warring used his post to take action against the rebel leader, Randhawa sent a legal notice to her, seeking an apology.
Navjot Kaur hit back at both the state leaders and said she had more revelations up her sleeve indicating she was in no mood to give up.
Congress insiders noted Navjot Kaur may be playing the BJP’s game to defame the grand old party. “She is a kind of loose cannon. She should have expressed her concerns within the party forums. I think she is batting for someone else. Navjot Sidhu was made a minister and later state unit chief by the party, did he pay money for the posts,” said Nagra.
Elections for members of 23 Zila Parishads and 154 Panchayat Samitis with one member to be elected per 357 Zila Parishad zones and 2863 Panchayat Samiti zones will be held on Dec 14. Half of the seats have been reserved for women, aiming to strengthen their participation in grassroots governance. The results of the local body elections will be declared after the counting of votes on December 17.
The Congress had lost the 2022 assembly elections to AAP but hoped to stage a comeback after the AAP was defeated by the BJP in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.
Read more