ETV Bharat / state

Congress Workers Face Water Cannon Action During Protest Outside Haryana CM's Residence Over NEET Paper Leak Row

Kurukshetra: Police used water cannons on Congress leaders and workers attempting to march towards the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

The Congress leaders were protesting against alleged irregularities in national examinations and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Hundreds of Congress workers gathered in Kurukshetra along with the Haryana Congress chief Nishit Kataria to stage a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence. The protest was organised to push for action against those responsible for examination paper leaks and to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Several senior Congress leaders joined the demonstration, including Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, and Congress legislators from various constituencies.

Congress Workers Face Water Cannon Action During Protest Outside Haryana CM's Residence Over NEET Paper Leak Row (ETV Bharat)

Police erected barricades before the Chief Minister's residence to stop the protesters. When demonstrators attempted to cross the barricades, police resorted to water cannon action to disperse the crowd.