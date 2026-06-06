Congress Workers Face Water Cannon Action During Protest Outside Haryana CM's Residence Over NEET Paper Leak Row
Hundreds of Congress workers gathered in Kurukshetra along with the Haryana party chief, Nishit Kataria, to stage a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Police used water cannons on Congress leaders and workers attempting to march towards the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra on Saturday.
The Congress leaders were protesting against alleged irregularities in national examinations and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Hundreds of Congress workers gathered in Kurukshetra along with the Haryana Congress chief Nishit Kataria to stage a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence. The protest was organised to push for action against those responsible for examination paper leaks and to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Several senior Congress leaders joined the demonstration, including Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, and Congress legislators from various constituencies.
Police erected barricades before the Chief Minister's residence to stop the protesters. When demonstrators attempted to cross the barricades, police resorted to water cannon action to disperse the crowd.
Speaking to reporters, Deepender Hooda said the protest would continue until all demonstrators were collectively arrested. He alleged that paper leak incidents had become frequent under the BJP-led government.
According to him, the large gathering of Youth Congress workers is to ensure that the concerns of Haryana's youth reached both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Commenting on protests by other political groups, Hooda said it was positive that they were also raising their voices. He also said that permissions to protest were granted to some parties but denied to others.
Uday Bhanu Chib said the aspirations of students were being compromised for financial gain and called on the Prime Minister to take action against Pradhan. Chib warned that Youth Congress protests would continue nationwide until action was taken.
Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora said Congress leaders had joined the protest in solidarity with the youth. He noted that Kurukshetra, being the home district of the Chief Minister, was chosen as the venue for the demonstration.
Arora also requested authorities to allow protesters to proceed to the Chief Minister's residence rather than stopping them. He also demanded a fair and impartial investigation into paper leak cases and called for strict action against those found guilty.
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