Congress Will Win Assam Assembly Elections As People 'Want A Change': DK Shivakumar In Delhi

New Delhi: The Congress is confident of winning the upcoming Assembly Elections in Assam, as the people of the state "demand a change", Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday after he attended an All India Congress Committee meeting in the national capital.

The AICC meeting discussed party strategies and campaign models ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam. The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Assam Election in March.

The AICC meeting was attended by several senior party leaders, along with Shivakumar and the Congress in-charge of the Assam election, Bhupesh Baghel.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that Congress has started its poll campaign in Assam and believes people want a change in leadership.

"We discussed elections in Assam as the state is very important for us. There will be a big change in Assam. The people of Assam want a new government with new leadership in the state. We are confident that people in Assam will vote for the Congress because we have protected national interests. We have started our electoral process there," he said.