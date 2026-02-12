Congress Will Win Assam Assembly Elections As People 'Want A Change': DK Shivakumar In Delhi
Shivakumar said the Congress has started its poll campaign in Assam and believes people want a change in leadership.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is confident of winning the upcoming Assembly Elections in Assam, as the people of the state "demand a change", Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday after he attended an All India Congress Committee meeting in the national capital.
The AICC meeting discussed party strategies and campaign models ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam. The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Assam Election in March.
The AICC meeting was attended by several senior party leaders, along with Shivakumar and the Congress in-charge of the Assam election, Bhupesh Baghel.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that Congress has started its poll campaign in Assam and believes people want a change in leadership.
"We discussed elections in Assam as the state is very important for us. There will be a big change in Assam. The people of Assam want a new government with new leadership in the state. We are confident that people in Assam will vote for the Congress because we have protected national interests. We have started our electoral process there," he said.
Baghel, meanwhile, said that discussions were held on the political situation in Assam and claimed that people in the election-bound northeastern state "want a change", expressing confidence that a Congress government will be formed in the state.
Assam is going for polls in mid March or early April. ETV Bharat reported last month that the election schedule in four states and one union territory is likely to be announced in March after a full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visits these election-bound states.
Along with Assam, three other states, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will go to polls this year.
The Election Commission on last Tuesday published the final voter list for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 for 126 assembly constituencies in Assam, with over 2.49 crore voters.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the total number of voters in the draft voter list was 2,52,01,624, which has now decreased by 2,43,485 to 2,49,58,139 voters in the final voter list. As per the reports, the final voter list includes 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 third-gender voters.
