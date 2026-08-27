ETV Bharat / state

Congress Will Not Join Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Till Statehood Is Restored, Says Tariq Karra

In this image posted on Aug. 22, 2026, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the annual day celebration of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, in Srinagar. ( PTI )

Putting all the speculations to rest, Karra, while talking to reporters after addressing a meeting of District Congress Committee (DCC) Reasi, in Reasi, said that Congress had taken a principled stand not to join the government till statehood is restored and its stand is unchanged.

He was responding to the National Conference's (NC's) statement that they are waiting for the Congress party's response on joining the cabinet, as one berth is reserved for the grand old party, before going for cabinet expansion.

"Congress can't climb down from its principled stand of restoration of statehood and other constitutional rights, taken away from people in order to join the government. But if at any time BJP tries to disturb the stability of NC government, Congress will always be there," he said.

He, at the same time, made it clear that Congress will continue to raise the issues of public importance and will not remain silent on issues of governance and fulfilling the commitment to the people by the government.

Criticising the government for increasing power tariff, Karra said, "We are against burdening the common man, who is already suffering due to several other things. Rather, the government should come out with a comprehensive plan to give relief to people by announcing an amnesty scheme."