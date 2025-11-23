ETV Bharat / state

'Congress Was Into Appeasement And Vote Bank Politics For 60 Years': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates second floor of Uttarakhand Ashram in Pushkar ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging that the grand old party was engaged in appeasement and vote-bank politics for 60 years resulting which, it was rejected and ousted from power by the public. CM Dhami offered prayers at the Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar after arriving in the state today. Speaking to media persons, Dhami said, "After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, country is witnessing a series of public welfare initiatives, which should have been undertaken immediately after independence. The Congress party had been busy stalling and obstructing such work but the public understands everything." Uttarakhand CM offers prayers at Brahma Temple in Pushkar (ETV Bharat) The Uttarakhand CM also said that the public has completely rejected those who engage in appeasement and vote-bank politics in the country.