'Congress Was Into Appeasement And Vote Bank Politics For 60 Years': Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the second floor of Uttarakhand Ashram in Pushkar, which offers accommodation to devotees from the state.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Ajmer: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging that the grand old party was engaged in appeasement and vote-bank politics for 60 years resulting which, it was rejected and ousted from power by the public.
CM Dhami offered prayers at the Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar after arriving in the state today.
Speaking to media persons, Dhami said, "After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, country is witnessing a series of public welfare initiatives, which should have been undertaken immediately after independence. The Congress party had been busy stalling and obstructing such work but the public understands everything."
The Uttarakhand CM also said that the public has completely rejected those who engage in appeasement and vote-bank politics in the country.
"Even before the Bihar Assembly elections, the public had already shown the Congress party the mirror in Maharashtra and Haryana. People are in favour of forming a double-engine government. Those who engage in appeasement and vote-bank politics and oppose PM Modi, have been shown the door by the public," he said.
Responding to the Red Fort blast, Dhami said investigative agencies are taking action and none of the culprits will be spared.
Dhami inaugurated the second floor of the Uttarakhand Ashram (dharamshala) here. He said Pushkar is the 'king of pilgrimage sites' and is a significant destination for Hindus. It has the only temple dedicated to Lord Brahma. He said a large number of devotees from Uttarakhand visit the Uttarakhand Ashram in Pushkar for accommodation, where basic amenities are being improved.
Earlier in the day, Dhami was accorded a grand welcome by BJP leaders, workers and local residents at Kishangarh Airport after his arrival here. The CM then travelled to Pushkar. Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Suresh Singh Rawat and BJP leader Omkar Singh Lakhawat were also present.
SS Tadagi, coordinator of the Uttarakhand Ashram, said the Uttarakhand government had provided Rs 1 crore for the development of the the ashram. Dhami inaugurated development projects and a souvenir at the ashram. The CM has also announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh for undertaking development work, Tadagi said.
