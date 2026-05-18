ETV Bharat / state

VD Satheesan Takes Oath As 13th CM Of Kerala As UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

Alongside Satheesan, a 20-member Cabinet also took the oath today. Congress has 11 Ministers in the Cabinet including Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, AP Anil Kumar, PC Vishnunadh, T Siddique, Bindu Krishna, KA Thulasi, Roji M John, M Liju and OJ Janeesh.

The event marked the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) return to power in Kerala after a decade, following its decisive victory in the Assembly elections. Several senior Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and party national chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with chief ministers from Congress-ruled states, have graced the ceremony.

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar administered the oath of office to the Cabinet at the Central Stadium at around 10 AM.

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Monday took oath as Kerala's 13th Chief Minister in a grand ceremony held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, formally ending the decade-long rule of CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan.

As announced by Satheesan earlier, senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker. MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

Ahead of the oath ceremony, Satheesan said, "With a sense of divine responsibility, I remain committed to ensuring inclusive governance, respecting all communities, and prioritising the development and progress of Kerala."

Satheesan noted that government formation was completed in under 24 hours, the fastest in Kerala's history, while carefully managing regional and social demographics. "We have discussed with the coalition partners... and within 24 hours, we have completed the entire process," Satheesan said.

"We have to consider the social and regional balance and the representation of women and Dalit representation... We have included two members from the SC, and women's representation has been ensured."

Satheesan won the 2026 Assembly election from the Paravur constituency, securing his sixth consecutive term as an MLA. He had secured 78,658 votes and defeated CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the Paravur constituency for 25 years, having first won the seat in 2001.

The UDF registered a landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member House. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, its highest-ever tally in the state, while the IUML won 22 seats. The LDF was reduced to 35 seats, while the BJP won three constituencies.