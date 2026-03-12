ETV Bharat / state

'Congress Used Minorities As Their Political Toolkit, Vote Bank': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The CM said that the Congress had implemented the Madrasa Act in 2016 and believed minorities comprised solely of Muslims while discriminating against others. "It was our government that gave equal rights and opportunities to Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains under the new law. Vote bank politics and appeasement had tarnished the identity of Devbhoomi and we have worked to erase the stigma," he added.

Addressing the state budget session Dhami said, "The Congress had always seen the minorities as their political toolkits and used them as a vote bank. Congress always confined them to toolkits but our government wants to hand them good books. This may irk the Opposition".

Taking a dig at the Congress, Dhami said, some Opposition leaders accuse that the state government has problem with the word 'madrasa' so action is being taken against illegal madrasas. "I would make it clear that if terror factories are run under the guise of madrasas or anti-national activities are taught under the guise of education, we have problem. We will not allow such anti-national elements to flourish in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," he said.

Comparing the politics of BJP with that of the Congress, Dhami said, "We practice politics of trust and development for the people while Congress practices betrayal and vote bank politics. Today, under the guidance and support of PM Narendra Modi, development projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are underway in Uttarakhand. Our government is working for the overall development of Uttarakhand, the welfare of the people, and the self-reliance of the state. Our resolve is to establish coordination between economy and ecology. Our resolve is to connect the last person to the stream of development. Our resolve is to make Uttarakhand the tourism and spiritual capital of the world. Our resolve is to empower women."

The CM said that the 'evildoers' are being pushed back from the state. "Over the last few years, it has been observed that people coming from outside the state claim to establish big industries, build institutions, do social work and build hospitals. Some were purchasing large tracts of land in the name of providing employment to local people. These people were buying land but their purpose was something else. That's why we implemented strict land laws. We launched 'Operation Kalanemi', taking strict action against anti-social elements and jihadists who, under disguise, defrauded people travelling on religious pilgrimages to practice Sanatan Dharma. They deceive people by changing their names and concealing their identities. We will not tolerate such persons in the land of Gods, Uttarakhand. We will send them back to where they came from," he said.

Congress leaders are yet to respond to CM Dhami's statements.