Congress To Seek Disqualification Of 12 Ambernath Councillors Who Joined BJP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said it would initiate legal action to seek the disqualification of 12 councillors in Ambernath who were elected on the party's symbol and subsequently joined the BJP, terming the move illegal and unconstitutional. The councillors had violated constitutional provisions by defecting after being elected on the Congress symbol, party spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed.

"This act is completely illegal. Forming an independent group or later joining another political party after being elected on a party symbol is not only unethical but also unconstitutional," he said in a statement. "The Congress party will initiate legal action to get the membership of these councillors cancelled. Legal notices will be issued to all of them shortly," Sawant said.

Following the local polls held on December 20, the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival Congress under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership (in Thane district), sidelining ally Shiv Sena, which emerged as the single largest party. The Aghadi also includes Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).