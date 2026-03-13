Congress To Replicate ‘Karnataka Model’ To Defeat BJP In Assam Polls: Gaurav Gogoi
The BJP ruled Karnataka from 2019 to 2023 before the Congress formed the government in the state.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: With only a few weeks left before the Assembly elections in Assam, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said his party is preparing to replicate the “Karnataka winning formula” to defeat the BJP in the state.
“We have been guided by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on how to win the Assam election. In fact, we are expecting to implement the Karnataka winning model in the Assam election,” Gogoi told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.
Shivakumar, who is in charge of the party’s election affairs in Assam, has been campaigning in the state ahead of the polls. He has also chaired several meetings with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leadership in the capital.
“We are inspired by the way the Congress registered victory in the last Assembly election in Karnataka. The way the Congress resisted the previous government and came to power was inspiring,” Gogoi said.
The BJP ruled Karnataka from 2019 to 2023 before the Congress formed the government in the state. He said that the Congress in Assam will contest at least 95–100 seats in the upcoming election, Gogoi said that discussions over seat-sharing with alliance partners are almost complete. In the last Assembly election, the Congress won 29 seats out of the total 126.
“Our doors are always open for a strong alliance to defeat the BJP. Discussions on seat-sharing with three political parties have already been completed, and talks with others are progressing positively,” he said.
However, Gogoi added that attempts to reach an understanding with the regional party Raijor Dal have not materialised.
“The primary goal of the alliance is to give importance to the realistic chances of winning seats. Keeping that in mind, we tried to move forward with a broader perspective while allocating seats. However, for various reasons, we have not been able to build an understanding with Raijor Dal. We may reconsider this issue in the future,” he said.
He reiterated that the Congress wanted to join hands with Raijor Dal to present a united opposition in the upcoming Assembly elections, as many people in Assam desired.
“But unfortunately, despite several attempts, we have not been able to create the kind of political understanding that the people of Assam expected,” Gogoi added.
When asked about the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming election, Gogoi expressed confidence that the party would form the government.
“The feedback we are receiving from the public on the issues we are raising is tremendous. I am confident that the people of Assam now want fresh politics and a new government after witnessing BJP rule for the past 10 years,” he said.
Gogoi, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and the son of former Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi, will contest from the Jorhat Assembly constituency.
On Congress’ chief ministerial candidate, Gogoi said, “We all have a collective responsibility to bring the party back to power in Assam. Whatever opportunity or responsibility the party gives me, I will serve accordingly.”
Speaking about the issues the Congress will raise during the campaign, Gogoi alleged that people in Assam today feel afraid to express their views publicly. “They are afraid to write even a simple Facebook post. Influencers are being targeted and harassed. These are serious issues,” he said.
Gogoi also alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family has occupied nearly 12,000 bighas (over 3,960 acres) of land across Assam.
“The Congress conducted its own investigation, which revealed large-scale land holdings linked to the Chief Minister and his family,” Gogoi claimed. He further alleged that the BJP government in Assam is running an authoritarian regime and preventing the opposition from exposing the ruling party’s alleged wrongdoing.
Recently, Assam Police arrested four Congress workers who were allegedly transporting 10 lakh copies of the party’s “20-point chargesheet” against the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In the chargesheet, the Congress has made several allegations, including “massive corruption” and failure to fulfil pre-poll promises by the ruling government.
Responding to allegations by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding his alleged Pakistani connections, Gogoi said making such serious national security claims without evidence was irresponsible.
“For a Chief Minister to make such serious allegations related to national security without any facts only shows that he himself does not treat such matters seriously,” Gogoi said.
“I have always said that the SIT should approach me. I am willing to cooperate with the SIT. However, the SIT report on which the Chief Minister is making these allegations never questioned me,” he added.
After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report to the Assam government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had suggested a foreign-linked attempt to influence India’s internal political and policy discourse.
However, the Assam Cabinet later decided to transfer the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing jurisdictional limitations and the need for a central agency-led investigation.
“The people of Assam are now aware of the BJP’s corruption and will give a fitting reply in 2026,” Gogoi said.
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