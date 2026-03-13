ETV Bharat / state

Congress To Replicate ‘Karnataka Model’ To Defeat BJP In Assam Polls: Gaurav Gogoi

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: With only a few weeks left before the Assembly elections in Assam, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said his party is preparing to replicate the “Karnataka winning formula” to defeat the BJP in the state.

“We have been guided by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on how to win the Assam election. In fact, we are expecting to implement the Karnataka winning model in the Assam election,” Gogoi told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

Shivakumar, who is in charge of the party’s election affairs in Assam, has been campaigning in the state ahead of the polls. He has also chaired several meetings with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leadership in the capital.

“We are inspired by the way the Congress registered victory in the last Assembly election in Karnataka. The way the Congress resisted the previous government and came to power was inspiring,” Gogoi said.

The BJP ruled Karnataka from 2019 to 2023 before the Congress formed the government in the state. He said that the Congress in Assam will contest at least 95–100 seats in the upcoming election, Gogoi said that discussions over seat-sharing with alliance partners are almost complete. In the last Assembly election, the Congress won 29 seats out of the total 126.

“Our doors are always open for a strong alliance to defeat the BJP. Discussions on seat-sharing with three political parties have already been completed, and talks with others are progressing positively,” he said.

However, Gogoi added that attempts to reach an understanding with the regional party Raijor Dal have not materialised.

“The primary goal of the alliance is to give importance to the realistic chances of winning seats. Keeping that in mind, we tried to move forward with a broader perspective while allocating seats. However, for various reasons, we have not been able to build an understanding with Raijor Dal. We may reconsider this issue in the future,” he said.

He reiterated that the Congress wanted to join hands with Raijor Dal to present a united opposition in the upcoming Assembly elections, as many people in Assam desired.

“But unfortunately, despite several attempts, we have not been able to create the kind of political understanding that the people of Assam expected,” Gogoi added.

When asked about the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming election, Gogoi expressed confidence that the party would form the government.