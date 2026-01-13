Congress To Launch Massive Outreach Drive Across UP In Run Up To Local Body Elections
The grand old party plans to hold over 30 rallies across key districts over the next three months to energize party workers.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is going to launch a massive mobilization of workers and voter outreach drives across Uttar Pradesh over the next three months to make its presence felt ahead of the local body elections likely to be held between April and July.
The local body polls are being seen as a semi-final ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has decided to contest the local body elections on its own, but is likely to fight the 2027 assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power since 2017.
For the Congress that has been on the margins in the state over the past three decades, the local body elections will be the first test of its revamped organization. At present, the Congress has just 2 out of 403 MLAs and 6 out of 80 MPs in Uttar Pradesh. However, the state unit has also been asked by the high command to dovetail its preparations for the local body polls with the protests against the renaming of the former rural jobs scheme MGNREGA by the central government, as well as against the summary intensive revision of the voter list that has led to removal of around 2.89 crore names out of the total 15 crore voters.
Accordingly, the Congress will hold over 30 rallies across key districts over the next two months to flag its concerns related to the violation of constitutional provisions by the NDA government.
“We will conduct a massive drive against the central and state government over the next three months. The campaign will start from a big rally in Sitapur on January 24 and will culminate in Lucknow in May, where our top leadership is likely to attend the show of strength,” AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.
“The organisation in the state has been revamped, and we have a five-tier structure in place. The mobilization of workers and voters will certainly boost the Congress, which will show unexpected results in the coming local body elections. As it is, we are determined to work with all like-minded parties to defeat the BJP in 2027,” he said.
According to the AICC functionary, the SIR draft list, which removed the names of around 2.89 crore voters across the state, was another example of how the saffron party was denting the democratic practices for electoral gains.
Accordingly, the grand old party has named around 1.5 lakh booth heads, 1600 coordinators and 221 senior leaders to monitor the SIR across the state.
“The entire SIR is being rushed through without proper guidelines. We have set up teams to monitor the SIR process and the filing of objections by those whose names have been left out in the draft list. Our workers will not let fake voters get into the voter list,” said Pande.
Congress Lok Sabha MP from Barabanki, Tanuj Punia, said the party will also include dilution of the right to work law MGNREGA by the central government during the mass outreach drive over the next two months.
“The right to work was given by the UPA government to the rural poor. That right is no longer there. We will educate the voters against the new law. We will also tell them how the central and state governments are changing various schemes which go against the beneficiaries. Over 30 Constitution dialogue maha-panchayats or rallies will be held across the key districts where the Congress has good ground strength. The campaign will help energise our workers for the local body elections," Punia told ETV Bharat.
“It's perhaps for the first time that the grand old party has been able to deploy such a large number of workers at the booth level,” he said.
After Sitapur, the rallies will be held in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Pratapgarh, Kanpur and other major centres.
Besides the local body elections in April-July, the Congress has also jumped into the fray for the 11 MLC (Graduate and Teacher constituencies) polls to be held in the state. The party has named senior leaders as coordinators for the MLC polls in November and has already enrolled 80,000 voters for the Graduate and 32000 voters for the Teacher constituencies, respectively.