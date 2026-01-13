ETV Bharat / state

Congress To Launch Massive Outreach Drive Across UP In Run Up To Local Body Elections

New Delhi: The Congress is going to launch a massive mobilization of workers and voter outreach drives across Uttar Pradesh over the next three months to make its presence felt ahead of the local body elections likely to be held between April and July.

The local body polls are being seen as a semi-final ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has decided to contest the local body elections on its own, but is likely to fight the 2027 assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power since 2017.

For the Congress that has been on the margins in the state over the past three decades, the local body elections will be the first test of its revamped organization. At present, the Congress has just 2 out of 403 MLAs and 6 out of 80 MPs in Uttar Pradesh. However, the state unit has also been asked by the high command to dovetail its preparations for the local body polls with the protests against the renaming of the former rural jobs scheme MGNREGA by the central government, as well as against the summary intensive revision of the voter list that has led to removal of around 2.89 crore names out of the total 15 crore voters.

Accordingly, the Congress will hold over 30 rallies across key districts over the next two months to flag its concerns related to the violation of constitutional provisions by the NDA government.

“We will conduct a massive drive against the central and state government over the next three months. The campaign will start from a big rally in Sitapur on January 24 and will culminate in Lucknow in May, where our top leadership is likely to attend the show of strength,” AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

“The organisation in the state has been revamped, and we have a five-tier structure in place. The mobilization of workers and voters will certainly boost the Congress, which will show unexpected results in the coming local body elections. As it is, we are determined to work with all like-minded parties to defeat the BJP in 2027,” he said.

According to the AICC functionary, the SIR draft list, which removed the names of around 2.89 crore voters across the state, was another example of how the saffron party was denting the democratic practices for electoral gains.