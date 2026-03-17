ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Polls: Congress To Issue Show-Cause Notices To Haryana MLAs who 'cross-voted' in RS polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said it will issue show-cause notices to MLAs who allegedly cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, warning of strict disciplinary action.

"We are going to issue a show-cause notice to them," Congress general secretary in charge of Haryana, B K Hariprasad, told PTI.

State Congress chief Rao Narender Singh warned that those who "betrayed" the party will face strict action.

Amid the developments, Haryana Congress Working President Ram Kishan Gujjar resigned from the party.

In his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gujjar -- one of the three working presidents of the state unit of the Congress -- said he was stepping down from primary membership and all posts. However, no reason was cited in the letter.

Gujjar's wife is a Congress legislator in Haryana.

Polling for two Rajya Sabha seats was held here on Monday. BJP's Sanjay Bhatia won one seat comfortably, while Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh secured the other in a close contest against Independent candidate Satish Nandal.

Boudh's victory by a narrow margin came amid allegations that five Congress candidates allegedly cross-voted. Of the five votes declared invalid by the Returning Officer, four were reportedly cast by Congress legislators.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress has identified those who cross-voted in Monday's Rajya Sabha polls and the high command has been apprised, adding that action will be taken against them.

"The MLAs did not betray the party or me, but the people who elected them," Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, said.

Hooda declined to reveal their names but said, "Everyone knows who they are... Such individuals will be taught a lesson not only by the party but also by the people of their respective constituencies."

Ahead of the polls, Congress MLAs were shifted to Himachal Pradesh to prevent defections and returned to Chandigarh on Monday morning to cast their votes.

While the party celebrated winning one seat, the cross-voting episode exposed internal rifts within the party's Haryana unit, which has long been plagued by factionalism.