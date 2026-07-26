ETV Bharat / state

Congress To Invoke Satyapal Malik’s Legacy On First Death Anniversary To Bolster Party's Western Uttar Pradesh Prospects

New Delhi: Looking to strengthen its political footprint in western Uttar Pradesh, the Congress plans to invoke the legacy of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik by observing his first death anniversary on August 5 in targeted areas.

Elections to all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 2027. The Congress has been trying to boost its presence across the state but has struggled in the western parts where the RLD, the BSP and the BJP are the stronger rivals.

Malik, who passed away on August 5, 2025, hailed from the western parts of Uttar Pradesh and was a known sympathiser of the farmers who have a significant influence in the area.

Malik served as the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. His tenure coincided with the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories. He was earlier appointed as the governor of Bihar in 2017.

During his long political career, Malik held several key positions, including MLA in Uttar Pradesh (1974–77), Rajya Sabha MP (1980–84, 1986–89), Lok Sabha MP (1989–91), and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism in 1990. He also served on the Panel of Chairmen in the Rajya Sabha and the Panel of Speakers in the Lok Sabha.

Malik, who spent considerable time in the BJP, had become a strong critic of the saffron party in his last years. The ex-governor had criticised the government over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and 2020-21 farmer protests in Delhi that forced the Modi government to withdraw the three controversial farm laws.

“We have decided to organise several events to honour the former governor on his first death anniversary on Aug 5 in the western Uttar Pradesh areas. All the senior leaders will attend,” AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam told ETV Bharat.

“We will pay tributes to the ex-governor at his native village in Baghpat district. Other programmes have also been lined up. We are sending a message that the party stands by all those who fight for the country,” AICC secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal told ETV Bharat.