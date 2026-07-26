Congress To Invoke Satyapal Malik’s Legacy On First Death Anniversary To Bolster Party's Western Uttar Pradesh Prospects
Malik, who passed away on August 5, 2025, hailed from the western parts of Uttar Pradesh and was a known sympathiser of the farmers.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Looking to strengthen its political footprint in western Uttar Pradesh, the Congress plans to invoke the legacy of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik by observing his first death anniversary on August 5 in targeted areas.
Elections to all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 2027. The Congress has been trying to boost its presence across the state but has struggled in the western parts where the RLD, the BSP and the BJP are the stronger rivals.
Malik, who passed away on August 5, 2025, hailed from the western parts of Uttar Pradesh and was a known sympathiser of the farmers who have a significant influence in the area.
Malik served as the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. His tenure coincided with the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories. He was earlier appointed as the governor of Bihar in 2017.
During his long political career, Malik held several key positions, including MLA in Uttar Pradesh (1974–77), Rajya Sabha MP (1980–84, 1986–89), Lok Sabha MP (1989–91), and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism in 1990. He also served on the Panel of Chairmen in the Rajya Sabha and the Panel of Speakers in the Lok Sabha.
Malik, who spent considerable time in the BJP, had become a strong critic of the saffron party in his last years. The ex-governor had criticised the government over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and 2020-21 farmer protests in Delhi that forced the Modi government to withdraw the three controversial farm laws.
“We have decided to organise several events to honour the former governor on his first death anniversary on Aug 5 in the western Uttar Pradesh areas. All the senior leaders will attend,” AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam told ETV Bharat.
“We will pay tributes to the ex-governor at his native village in Baghpat district. Other programmes have also been lined up. We are sending a message that the party stands by all those who fight for the country,” AICC secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal told ETV Bharat.
According to Congress insiders, besides being an area dominated by the Jat farmer community to which Malik belonged, the western parts of Pradesh are crucial for the grand old party’s 2027 strategy.
Over the past years, the Congress has been trying to woo the Dalit community which has significant influence across assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh, having sensed that the BSP headed by former four-term Chief Minister Mayawati had weakened.
“We have been trying to boost organisation in the western parts. We are now building an organisation at the village panchayat level. Organisational events as well as farmer events will also be held in the area over the coming days. Not only the Dalits, but all the communities are looking up to the Congress in the state,” said Narwal.
Although the Congress had been traditionally weak in western areas, a combination of Dalit and Muslim voters gave it a boost in the 2024 national elections when it won 6/80 Lok Sabha seats in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
One of the Lok Sabha seats, Saharanpur, represented by Imran Masood, which falls in the western parts but the assembly polls, has been a challenge for the grand old party, which earlier had the support of RLD, which later joined hands with the saffron party.
Keeping in mind its Dalit push and western parts, the Congress high command recently made Rajendra Pal Gautam, the head of its SC unit, help the party make a turnaround in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. Incidentally, Gautam also hails from Meerut, which falls in the western parts of the state.
“Satyapal Malik ji was a good person. Observing his death anniversary will convey a positive message across the state. All of us are trying to strengthen the party in the western parts of the state,” Masood told ETV Bharat. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had released a video interview on October 25, 2023, featuring Satya Pal Malik, who touched upon key national topics.