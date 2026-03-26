ETV Bharat / state

Congress To Intensify Campaign On Sabarimala Issue And 'CPI(M)-BJP Nexus'

By E M Ranjith Babu

Kannur: The Congress leadership has made it clear that it will continue its campaign and raise issues of the alleged CPI(M)-BJP deal to the Sabarimala gold robbery issue.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who is in charge of the organisation, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC )President Adv. Sunny Joseph, who is contesting from the Peravoor constituency, told ETV Bharat that they will present the issues more intensively.

Excerpts from the interview

Are the campaign issues changing during the election? The UDF and the Congress initially raised the Sabarimala gold robbery issue. Has the campaign now shifted towards the CPI(M)-BJP deal?

KC Venugopal: Not at all. The Sabarimala gold robbery is an incident that has hurt all Malayalis. Lord Ayyappa of Sabarimala represents the sentiments of all believers, and Sabarimala is a sacred pilgrimage centre. It is there that the Devaswom Board and CPI(M) leaders, with the connivance of the government, allegedly carried out the gold robbery.

The government and CPI(M) are trying to protect the accused. There has been criminal negligence in filing the charge sheet. As a result, the accused have been granted bail. The case is being sabotaged.

However, the Congress and the UDF are campaigning on this issue. We will continue to raise it before the people. This remains the biggest campaign issue in this election, and people will deliver a strong verdict against the government.

The CPI(M)-BJP deal is the latest issue raised in the campaign. What is the basis of this allegation?

KC: People are discussing this alleged deal everywhere. The BJP is fielding weak candidates in CPI(M) strongholds, while the CPI(M) is doing the same in BJP strongholds by fielding weak candidates or independents.

Both parties are helping each other. However, the people of Kerala will not allow such a deal to succeed. The CPI(M) will face a strong verdict from the people over this alleged understanding.

What are the UDF’s expectations in this election?