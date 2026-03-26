Congress To Intensify Campaign On Sabarimala Issue And 'CPI(M)-BJP Nexus'
In conversation with ETV Bharat, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and KPCC President Adv. Sunny Joseph outlines Congress’s poll strategy
Published : March 26, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
By E M Ranjith Babu
Kannur: The Congress leadership has made it clear that it will continue its campaign and raise issues of the alleged CPI(M)-BJP deal to the Sabarimala gold robbery issue.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who is in charge of the organisation, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC )President Adv. Sunny Joseph, who is contesting from the Peravoor constituency, told ETV Bharat that they will present the issues more intensively.
Excerpts from the interview
Are the campaign issues changing during the election? The UDF and the Congress initially raised the Sabarimala gold robbery issue. Has the campaign now shifted towards the CPI(M)-BJP deal?
KC Venugopal: Not at all. The Sabarimala gold robbery is an incident that has hurt all Malayalis. Lord Ayyappa of Sabarimala represents the sentiments of all believers, and Sabarimala is a sacred pilgrimage centre. It is there that the Devaswom Board and CPI(M) leaders, with the connivance of the government, allegedly carried out the gold robbery.
The government and CPI(M) are trying to protect the accused. There has been criminal negligence in filing the charge sheet. As a result, the accused have been granted bail. The case is being sabotaged.
However, the Congress and the UDF are campaigning on this issue. We will continue to raise it before the people. This remains the biggest campaign issue in this election, and people will deliver a strong verdict against the government.
The CPI(M)-BJP deal is the latest issue raised in the campaign. What is the basis of this allegation?
KC: People are discussing this alleged deal everywhere. The BJP is fielding weak candidates in CPI(M) strongholds, while the CPI(M) is doing the same in BJP strongholds by fielding weak candidates or independents.
Both parties are helping each other. However, the people of Kerala will not allow such a deal to succeed. The CPI(M) will face a strong verdict from the people over this alleged understanding.
What are the UDF’s expectations in this election?
Sunny Joseph: The UDF is very hopeful in Kerala. There is enthusiasm among people across the state, and they are looking for a change in government. There will be a strong wave in favour of the UDF, and we are confident of coming to power by winning more than 100 seats.
I am also optimistic about Peravoor. I hope to win for the fourth time with a huge majority.
Your opponent in Peravoor is K.K. Shailaja, a CPI(M) central committee member and former minister. How do you see the contest?
SJ: There is a strong political contest in Peravoor. It is an important constituency. We faced each other in 2011, and I won that contest. I am confident of winning again, and this time with a bigger majority.
Shailaja Teacher has been shifted to Peravoor from a safe seat, reportedly to sideline her. Even party workers are raising doubts about the CPI(M) leadership’s intentions behind this move.
The CPI(M)-BJP deal was alleged by Rahul Gandhi during the closing ceremony of the Puthu Yuga Yatra. Is there such a deal, and if so, where?
Answer: There is a clear understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP in certain constituencies. In some places, the CPI(M) is helping the BJP, and in others, the BJP is helping the CPI(M) by fielding weak candidates.
People are aware of where and how this is happening. More details will be revealed in due course.
The Left Front is talking about development works through KIIFB, especially when Kerala is not receiving adequate funds from the Centre. It argues that since the UDF opposes KIIFB, only the LDF can ensure development. What is your response?
SJ: We are not against KIIFB. Such claims by the Left Front are baseless. KIIFB was not the idea of the Left Front—it was first announced in the budget presented by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.
However, we question the Left Front’s claim that KIIFB borrowings are not part of Kerala’s debt. Funds have been raised through masala bonds at high interest rates, and the utilisation has not been transparent. This should be treated as Kerala’s debt.
We also oppose the argument that KIIFB expenditures are not subject to audit. Since the government provides the guarantee, the liability ultimately falls on the state. Kerala’s total debt has reached around Rs 6 lakh crore, and it must be examined whether these funds have been properly used for development.
We have a clear vision for development if we come to power, but it is not necessary to reveal it at this stage.
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