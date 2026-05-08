ETV Bharat / state

Congress To Decide On Kerala CM Face Soon, Most MLAs Back Venugopal

New Delhi: The Congress high command, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, has received the report of AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik and will soon decide on the new Kerala Chief Minister.

According to party insiders, there are three main contenders for the top executive job in the state AICC in charge of organisation KC Venugopal, former state unit chief Ramesh Chennithala and former CLP leader VD Satheesan, after the Congress-led UDF won a thumping majority in the recent assembly elections winning 102 of 140 seats.

The Congress won 63 of the 92 seats it contested to emerge as the single largest party in the House and will get the Chief Minister’s post. Among the UDF allies, IUML won 22 seats, Kerala Congress (Joseph) eight seats, RSP three, CMP one, RMPI one and four Independents who were backed by Congress.

The two AICC observers held one on one meetings with the 63 newly elected Congress MLAs as well as with the allies on May 7 to obtain feedback on the chief ministerial candidate.

According to Congress insiders, over 40 lawmakers backed Venugopal as their first choice while around a dozen opted for both Venugopal and Satheesan, giving an overall edge to the AICC general secretary. Further, a significant number of MLAs have opted for veteran Chennithala, considered to be a strong administrator and someone who has risen from the ranks.

The Congress insiders said the selection of the most suitable candidate will be based on the feedback from the MLAs as well the views of the allies. Besides, popularity of the candidate among the voters will also be factored into the decision which is likely to be communicated to the three contenders. If there is any issue between them, the high command will hold a meeting with the three contenders in Delhi to evolve a consensus.

“The high command will take a decision soon. It should be done in a day or two. There should be no delay,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

Congress leaders said the high command will consider all the relevant factors before finalising a name and noted that whoever becomes the UDF chief minister will have to be a seasoned person. The UDF has won a decisive mandate after being in opposition for 10 years. The UDF had targeted the LDF over governance failures and is keen to project itself as the alliance of the future.