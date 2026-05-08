Congress To Decide On Kerala CM Face Soon, Most MLAs Back Venugopal
Congress won 63 out of 92 seats in Kerala and its three main contenders for CM post are KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 8, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress high command, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, has received the report of AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik and will soon decide on the new Kerala Chief Minister.
According to party insiders, there are three main contenders for the top executive job in the state AICC in charge of organisation KC Venugopal, former state unit chief Ramesh Chennithala and former CLP leader VD Satheesan, after the Congress-led UDF won a thumping majority in the recent assembly elections winning 102 of 140 seats.
The Congress won 63 of the 92 seats it contested to emerge as the single largest party in the House and will get the Chief Minister’s post. Among the UDF allies, IUML won 22 seats, Kerala Congress (Joseph) eight seats, RSP three, CMP one, RMPI one and four Independents who were backed by Congress.
The two AICC observers held one on one meetings with the 63 newly elected Congress MLAs as well as with the allies on May 7 to obtain feedback on the chief ministerial candidate.
According to Congress insiders, over 40 lawmakers backed Venugopal as their first choice while around a dozen opted for both Venugopal and Satheesan, giving an overall edge to the AICC general secretary. Further, a significant number of MLAs have opted for veteran Chennithala, considered to be a strong administrator and someone who has risen from the ranks.
The Congress insiders said the selection of the most suitable candidate will be based on the feedback from the MLAs as well the views of the allies. Besides, popularity of the candidate among the voters will also be factored into the decision which is likely to be communicated to the three contenders. If there is any issue between them, the high command will hold a meeting with the three contenders in Delhi to evolve a consensus.
“The high command will take a decision soon. It should be done in a day or two. There should be no delay,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
Congress leaders said the high command will consider all the relevant factors before finalising a name and noted that whoever becomes the UDF chief minister will have to be a seasoned person. The UDF has won a decisive mandate after being in opposition for 10 years. The UDF had targeted the LDF over governance failures and is keen to project itself as the alliance of the future.
“The CM post is very important. The person occupying the chair has to be seasoned as he will have to run a coalition government. Although the allies in the state are very supportive, still a lot of managerial skills will be needed to take everyone along,” said Sandeep.
The AICC functionary noted that besides the coalition factor, implementation of the social welfare guarantees announced during the Kerala poll campaign by leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who also spoke about providing a new governance model to the voters in the southern state.
“Certainly, the main focus of the new UDF government will be on implementing the social welfare guarantees. It is going to be challenging and will require deft economic management to achieve that objective. The Kerala voters trusted us as our governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have shown that Congress fulfils what it promises unlike the BJP which forgets its assurances,” said Sandeep.
AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan shared similar views. “It is a hard-fought victory. The chief minister has to be a seasoned person as he would be required to have skills to blend the coalition well besides running the government successfully. Being patient is a virtue in coalition governance. As it is, the matter is now with the high command which will take an appropriate decision soon,” Mohan told ETV Bharat.
According to Congress insiders, while Venugopal had campaigned extensively across the state and had made several rebels sit down to avoid damage to the official candidates, the role of Satheesan in boosting the organisation when the chips were down cannot be brushed aside.
Satheesan has been backed by ally IUML while Kerala Congress (Joseph) was of the opinion that the Congress should select the chief minister only from amongst the MLAs to avoid a bye-election later which will be necessitated if Lok Sabha MP Venugopal wins the chief ministerial race, the party insiders said.
Another issue closely linked with Venugopal’s chances is that both Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will have to find a new suitable person to handle the key job of AICC in charge of organisation, something the Alappuzha MP had been doing for years.
On a day, when the issue of chief ministerial face was being hotly debated within the party both at the central and state level, Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor met with Congress chief Kharge and discussed Kerala’s political situation with him. Tharoor had been in news as one of the contenders for the top state government post but has clarified several times that he is not a CM probable.
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