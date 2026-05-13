ETV Bharat / state

Congress To Announce Kerala Chief Minister's Name On Thursday

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the name of the Chief Minister of Kerala would be announced on Thursday.

The latest development came after Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi held deliberations with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the former's residence in New Delhi in the evening, to finalise the name.

Notably, the newly elected Congress MLAs have entrusted the party high command to take a final call on the Chief Minister's name in Kerala. This followed a series of meetings by Gandhi with senior leaders of the Kerala Congress unit. During the meeting, they briefed the top brass of the party about the political scenario in the southern state.