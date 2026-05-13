Congress To Announce Kerala Chief Minister's Name On Thursday
The newly elected MLAs entrusted the high command to take a final call, followed by a slew of meetings by Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the name of the Chief Minister of Kerala would be announced on Thursday.
The latest development came after Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi held deliberations with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the former's residence in New Delhi in the evening, to finalise the name.
Notably, the newly elected Congress MLAs have entrusted the party high command to take a final call on the Chief Minister's name in Kerala. This followed a series of meetings by Gandhi with senior leaders of the Kerala Congress unit. During the meeting, they briefed the top brass of the party about the political scenario in the southern state.
Addressing the media, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the high command of Congress has completed all discussions. Tomorrow (Thursday), the decision on the next Chief Minister of Kerala will be announced."
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has swept the recently concluded Assembly elections in Kerala. The grand old party-led coalition has returned to power in the state by ousting the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), after a gap of 10 years.
Out of the 140-member Assembly constituencies in Kerala, the Congress won 63.
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