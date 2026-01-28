ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Slams Govt Over Death Of Two Cooks During Protest

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Deepak Baij has once again launched a scathing attack on the state government over the death of two female cooks during a protest by the Chhattisgarh School Mid-Day Meal Cooks’ Union and the ongoing agitation by DEd candidates.

Terming the government 'insensitive and dictatorial', Baij said that its ministers are not even leaving their bungalows to listen to the protesters.

Baij described the death of two female employees of the protesting Cooks' Union as 'extremely tragic'. He said that DEd candidates and members of the Chhattisgarh School Mid-Day Meal Cooks’ Union have been protesting for a long time, and the death of the two cooks is a 'very serious matter'.

He said in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views, and it is the government's duty to talk to the protesters, assure them, and consider their demands. He said that if the government refuses to negotiate, it clearly demonstrates a 'dictatorial mentality'.