Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Slams Govt Over Death Of Two Cooks During Protest
Deepak Baij said the government is 'sensitive and dictatorial' and has been avoiding talks with Chhattisgarh School Mid-Day Meal Cooks’ Union and DEd candidates.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Deepak Baij has once again launched a scathing attack on the state government over the death of two female cooks during a protest by the Chhattisgarh School Mid-Day Meal Cooks’ Union and the ongoing agitation by DEd candidates.
Terming the government 'insensitive and dictatorial', Baij said that its ministers are not even leaving their bungalows to listen to the protesters.
Baij described the death of two female employees of the protesting Cooks' Union as 'extremely tragic'. He said that DEd candidates and members of the Chhattisgarh School Mid-Day Meal Cooks’ Union have been protesting for a long time, and the death of the two cooks is a 'very serious matter'.
He said in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views, and it is the government's duty to talk to the protesters, assure them, and consider their demands. He said that if the government refuses to negotiate, it clearly demonstrates a 'dictatorial mentality'.
Baij also strongly objected to the government's attribution of the deaths of the cooks' union to a different cause. "The government avoids taking responsibility even when farmers die, and now, despite the deaths at the protest site, it is making irresponsible statements. This demonstrates the government's bankrupt mentality. The government should immediately communicate directly with the protesters," he said.
Baij alleged that false promises were made to BEd and DEd candidates.
Dulari Yadav, a cook at Government Primary School in Saldha village of Berla block in Bemetara district, started protesting on December 29, 2025 with the Chhattisgarh School Mid-Day Meal Cooks’ Union. Her health worsened during the sit-in protest, and she was admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur on January 25. She was later referred to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.
Another cook, Rukmani Sinha, from Kusumkasa village in Dondi block of Balod district, also lost her life while participating in the demonstrations. The deaths have prompted union leaders and colleagues to question the government’s response to their long-standing demands.
