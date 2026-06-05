ETV Bharat / state

Congress Targets Centre Over Rajesh Exports Case, Alleges Failure Of Regulatory Oversight

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched an attack on the BJP-led Centre over the Rajesh Exports case and alleged that the controversy has once again exposed what it called the ruling party’s "crony capitalist model" and failures in regulatory oversight.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said that findings that are reportedly coming from an interim order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) point to one of the largest instances of financial misrepresentation in India’s corporate history.

According to Khera, the interim order reportedly flagged approximately Rs 15.15 lakh crore in "misrepresented consolidated revenues" by Rajesh Exports between FY21 and FY25.

"If these findings are sustained, this is not only a corporate governance failure but a damning indictment of the Modi government's regulatory architecture, which has repeatedly prioritised the interests of a few favoured corporates over the protection of ordinary investors," Khera said.

He referred to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he had repeatedly warned that an "economic tsunami" was brewing beneath what he called the BJP's positive economic narrative.

Khera alleged that institutions that are protecting citizens and investors have been weakened, accountability mechanisms are diluted, and transparent market governance is replaced by crony capitalism.

"The Rajesh Exports episode appears to be yet another example of the dangerous consequences of this model. The BJP has made India's long-standing reputation for economic integrity a laughing stock before the world," he alleged.