ETV Bharat / state

Congress Taking Rs 1 Crore In Advance From Candidates For 2026 Polls, Alleges Assam CM

Tezpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that the Congress would contest in 22 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections and alleged that the party has started collecting large sums of money from its prospective candidates.



Talking to the media at Thakurbari in the Rangapara constituency of Sonitpur district, the Chief Minister said, “Congress has indicated that each candidate must pay Rs 1 crore in advance. They have also been told that another Rs 3 crore will have to be paid later. This demand has been made mainly in the 'Miya-dominated seats' such as Sojongam, Baghbar, Dalgaon and several others.”



Accusing the Congress of depending entirely on 'Miya' votes, Sarma said, “'Miyas' are the oxygen of the Congress. The party survives on their votes and continues to play politics around them. The BJP, on the other hand, has done a lot of work for the 'Miya' community.”



Responding to recent comments made by a section of intellectuals regarding his stand on polygamy, the Chief Minister said that many reforms have been initiated in Assam. “We have stopped many illegal marriages. Because of this, many Muslims appreciate our work. It is not just the Muslim community; even among Hindus, there are cases of second marriages. We have information on this and investigations are underway,” he stated.

