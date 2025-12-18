ETV Bharat / state

Congress Sweeps Telangana Panchayat Polls 2025, Wins Majority Of Sarpanch Seats

Hyderabad: Riding on strong grassroots support, the Congress party has registered a decisive victory in the Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections 2025, winning nearly 56 percent of the seats across all three phases of polling.

In the elections held on Wednesday for a total of 4,159 seats, including those won uncontested (as of 12:30 AM), Congress won 2,286 seats. BRS was second with 1,142 seats, BJP 242, and others 479. On the other hand, CPI won in 24 places and CPM in seven. The grand old party secured a majority in all 30 districts except Siddipet.

Elections were held in three phases for 12,733 Panchayat Sarpanch positions across 31 districts. The ruling Congress won in 7,010 seats. BRS won in 3,502 seats. BJP secured 688 seats, while others won in 1,505 seats. Having won approximately 56 percent of the seats in the first and second phases, the party maintained the same dominance in the third phase as well.

Party workers said ministers took it as a matter of personal prestige and worked hard to ensure victory of party-backed candidates in a large number of seats.

In Kodangal, represented by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress won in 142 out of 180 panchayats, while BRS won in 26. In Madhira, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress won 90 out of 131 seats, while BRS supporters won in 21 places. In Minister Ponguleti's Palair constituency, Congress secured 91 out of 134 seats, and BRS won 32. In Khammam, represented by Minister Thummala, Congress won 25 out of 37 Sarpanch posts, while BRS secured 11.

Similarly in Huzurnagar, where Minister Uttam is the MLA, Congress won 94 out of 146 Sarpanch posts, and BRS won in 26 places. In Nalgonda, represented by MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Congress won 81 out of 114 seats, and BRS secured 28. In Husnabad, represented by Ponnam Prabhakar, Congress won 88 out of 171 seats, while BRS won in 52 places.