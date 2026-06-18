ETV Bharat / state

Congress Sweeps Karnataka Legislative Council Polls, Wins Five Seats Amid Cross-Voting Claims

Bengaluru: The Congress has won in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections on Thursday. The party won all five seats it contested, including the fifth seat against BJP and JD(S) legislators. After the win, there are accusations of cross-voting by the two parties. The BJP secured two seats and the JD(S) failed to win any.

Polling for the seven Legislative Council seats concluded at the Vidhana Soudha at around 6 pm, with MLAs casting their votes through a secret ballot. Two polling booths were set up inside the voting hall and CCTV cameras were installed in and around the premises to ensure transparency and security.

The biggest surprise of the election was the victory of Congress's fifth candidate, Vinay Karthik, who defeated JD(S) nominee Govindaraju. Vinay Karthik secured 32 votes, while Govindaraju received only 14 votes.

The other winning candidates were Tippannappa Kamakanur (30 votes), B.K. Hariprasad (30), Malavalli Shivanna (30), P.V. Mohan (29), Raghu Kautilya (29) and Lingaraj Patil (27).

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar denied that the Congress had adopted any strategy to encourage cross-voting. "The voting is over. We did not adopt any special strategy because there was no need for one. MLAs are intelligent people's representatives and would have voted according to their own conscience," he said.