Congress Sweeps Karnataka Legislative Council Polls, Wins Five Seats Amid Cross-Voting Claims
Polling for the seven Legislative Council seats concluded at the Vidhana Soudha at around 6 pm, with MLAs casting their votes through a secret ballot.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Congress has won in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections on Thursday. The party won all five seats it contested, including the fifth seat against BJP and JD(S) legislators. After the win, there are accusations of cross-voting by the two parties. The BJP secured two seats and the JD(S) failed to win any.
Polling for the seven Legislative Council seats concluded at the Vidhana Soudha at around 6 pm, with MLAs casting their votes through a secret ballot. Two polling booths were set up inside the voting hall and CCTV cameras were installed in and around the premises to ensure transparency and security.
The biggest surprise of the election was the victory of Congress's fifth candidate, Vinay Karthik, who defeated JD(S) nominee Govindaraju. Vinay Karthik secured 32 votes, while Govindaraju received only 14 votes.
The other winning candidates were Tippannappa Kamakanur (30 votes), B.K. Hariprasad (30), Malavalli Shivanna (30), P.V. Mohan (29), Raghu Kautilya (29) and Lingaraj Patil (27).
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar denied that the Congress had adopted any strategy to encourage cross-voting. "The voting is over. We did not adopt any special strategy because there was no need for one. MLAs are intelligent people's representatives and would have voted according to their own conscience," he said.
When asked whether Congress had received votes from BJP and JD(S) legislators, Shivakumar said, "I don't know. Why would there be cross-voting? We only asked our MLAs to cast the votes that belonged to us."
He added that the party's primary focus was to educate legislators, especially first-time voters, about the preferential voting system to avoid invalid votes. Responding to speculation that opposition MLAs had supported Congress candidates, Shivakumar said, "All 224 legislators are close to me. I am the Chief Minister for all 224 MLAs, not just Congress members. They are all my brothers."
After the results were declared, senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad said he was satisfied with the party’s performance. Winning candidate Malavalli Shivanna said, “This is a victory against communal and caste-based politics. The election is a direction indicator for the 2028 Assembly elections. If BJP and JD(S) MLAs have cross-voted for us, it reflects support for the development work undertaken by the Congress government. Our guarantee schemes have earned public confidence, and today's result reflects that.”
Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal dismissed speculation about disloyalty or defection. "The BJP has given me recognition and opportunities. As long as I am elected on the BJP symbol, my loyalty remains with the party," he said after casting his vote.
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