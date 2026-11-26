ETV Bharat / state

Congress Sweeps Deputy District Chief Polls Across Rajasthan's Bharatpur Division, BJP Loses On CM’s Home Turf

Representational Image | Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully lead a party workers in celebrations for the Congress' victory in the 2026 Panchayati Raj polls in Jaipur on November 20 (Friday) ( ANI )

Bharatpur: The Congress party has taken a clean sweep in elections for the post of deputy district chiefs ( Up Zila Pramukhs ) across all four district councils in the Bharatpur division. The ruling BJP, on the other hand, faced a defeat even in the home districts of top leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The latest victories followed the trend of earlier polls for Zila Pramukhs or district chiefs, spotlighting the Congress’s strong footing in the region. Most significant among the wins for the grand old party were Bharatpur, the home district of the Chief Minister, and Deeg, the home district of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham.

The BJP failed to secure the deputy chief post on the home turf of two prominent state leaders.

​In Bharatpur, the Congress secured a clear majority as its candidate, Rajesh, defeated the BJP’s Dinesh Bhatra by nine votes. District Election Officer Kamar Chaudhary said Rajesh won 20 of the 31 votes cast by district council members, while Bhatra received 11.

In neighbouring Deeg, which is Bedham's home district, BJP faced a major setback as Congress’s Neelam Rawat defeated BJP candidate Ratan Singh by five votes.