Congress Sweeps Deputy District Chief Polls Across Rajasthan's Bharatpur Division, BJP Loses On CM’s Home Turf
Congress swept all four Up Zila Pramukh posts across Rajasthan’s Bharatpur division, bringing a setback to the BJP on CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's home turf.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
By Firoz Khan
Bharatpur: The Congress party has taken a clean sweep in elections for the post of deputy district chiefs (Up Zila Pramukhs) across all four district councils in the Bharatpur division. The ruling BJP, on the other hand, faced a defeat even in the home districts of top leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
The latest victories followed the trend of earlier polls for Zila Pramukhs or district chiefs, spotlighting the Congress’s strong footing in the region. Most significant among the wins for the grand old party were Bharatpur, the home district of the Chief Minister, and Deeg, the home district of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham.
The BJP failed to secure the deputy chief post on the home turf of two prominent state leaders.
In Bharatpur, the Congress secured a clear majority as its candidate, Rajesh, defeated the BJP’s Dinesh Bhatra by nine votes. District Election Officer Kamar Chaudhary said Rajesh won 20 of the 31 votes cast by district council members, while Bhatra received 11.
In neighbouring Deeg, which is Bedham's home district, BJP faced a major setback as Congress’s Neelam Rawat defeated BJP candidate Ratan Singh by five votes.
In Dholpur, the Congress candidate Veer Singh Meena was declared elected unopposed after no other contenders filed nomination papers before the deadline. The uncontested win brought a wave of enthusiasm to the local Congress camp.
The Congress displayed its strength in Sawai Madhopur as well by winning with the division’s largest margin. Having already secured 26 of the 31 seats in the district council, the party fielded Mukesh Sharma, a member elected from Ward No. 26. Of the 29 council members who participated in the vote, 25 backed Sharma, while BJP candidate Kaluram Gurjar received just four votes, handing Sharma a decisive 21-vote victory.
Across all four districts in the division, the Congress either defeated the BJP in direct contests or secured the deputy district chief position unopposed, infusing renewed energy into party workers and strengthening the party's grassroots grip.
Combined with the earlier district chiefs election results, the sweep establishes the party's dominance in the Bharatpur division’s local governing bodies, while it has raised questions regarding the BJP’s local political equations and organisational strategy in eastern Rajasthan.
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