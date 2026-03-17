ETV Bharat / state

Congress Suspends 3 Odisha MLAs For Cross-Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls

Bhubaneswar: The opposition Congress in Odisha on Tuesday suspended three of its MLAs for voting for BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray, helping him win the Rajya Sabha polls, according to a party statement. These MLAs are Ramesh Chandra Jena of Sanakhemundi, Dasarathi Gomango of Mohana and Sofia Firdous of Barabati-Cuttack. They voted for Ray during the Rajya Sabha elections on Monday, according to the party.

Announcing their suspension, the state Congress in a social media post said, "Those who betray Congress are betraying the nation." State Congress media cell chairperson Arabinda Das said the decision was taken after careful review of their actions, which were deemed detrimental to the party's interests.

He said the party's action will be intimated to the speaker for their disqualification from the assembly. State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said, "This act of betrayal was unexpected from these MLAs. We will ensure that they are disqualified from the assembly under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution." He said the party's national leadership has been apprised of the decision.