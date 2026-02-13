ETV Bharat / state

Congress Surges Ahead In Telangana Municipal Polls, Leads In Majority Of Towns

Telangana Congress leaders celebrate the party’s performance in the municipal election results, with the State Election Commission stating that Congress has won 240 municipal corporation wards out of 448 declared so far at the party office in Nampally in Hyderabad on Friday, February 13, 2026. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party has emerged as the dominant force in the Telangana municipal elections, registering victories in a majority of municipalities across the state as counting continues.

Early trends and declared results indicate that the party has secured control of several municipalities in the erstwhile Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts. It has also made significant gains in the erstwhile districts of Khammam and Mahabubnagar regions.

Congress Wins in Key Municipalities

According to results declared by state election commission so far, Congress has won the following municipalities:

Nereducherla, Huzurnagar, Haliya, Kodad, Nandikonda, Chandur, Chityala, Bhutpur, Dharmapuri, Bheemingal, Bichkunda, Banswada, Yellareddy, Choppadandi, Sultanabad, Manthani, Maripeda, Dornakal, Ashwaraopet, Narayan Khed, Andol, Jogipet, Sadashivpet, Huzurabad, Kollapur, Maddur, Pebberu and Station Ghanpur.

BRS Secures Limited Wins

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has managed to win in a few municipalities, including Gaddapotharam, Gummadila, Aija, Thorrur and Ibrahimpatnam. However, its overall performance appears subdued compared to the Congress surge.

Forward Bloc Wins Vaddepalli

In a notable result, the Forward Bloc (lion symbol) clinched the Vaddepalli Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Candidates contesting on its ticket won eight of the total 10 wards. Congress and BRS secured one ward each in the remaining seats.

Hung Municipalities in Several Towns