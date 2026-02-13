Congress Surges Ahead In Telangana Municipal Polls, Leads In Majority Of Towns
Published : February 13, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party has emerged as the dominant force in the Telangana municipal elections, registering victories in a majority of municipalities across the state as counting continues.
Early trends and declared results indicate that the party has secured control of several municipalities in the erstwhile Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts. It has also made significant gains in the erstwhile districts of Khammam and Mahabubnagar regions.
Congress Wins in Key Municipalities
According to results declared by state election commission so far, Congress has won the following municipalities:
Nereducherla, Huzurnagar, Haliya, Kodad, Nandikonda, Chandur, Chityala, Bhutpur, Dharmapuri, Bheemingal, Bichkunda, Banswada, Yellareddy, Choppadandi, Sultanabad, Manthani, Maripeda, Dornakal, Ashwaraopet, Narayan Khed, Andol, Jogipet, Sadashivpet, Huzurabad, Kollapur, Maddur, Pebberu and Station Ghanpur.
BRS Secures Limited Wins
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has managed to win in a few municipalities, including Gaddapotharam, Gummadila, Aija, Thorrur and Ibrahimpatnam. However, its overall performance appears subdued compared to the Congress surge.
Forward Bloc Wins Vaddepalli
In a notable result, the Forward Bloc (lion symbol) clinched the Vaddepalli Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Candidates contesting on its ticket won eight of the total 10 wards. Congress and BRS secured one ward each in the remaining seats.
Hung Municipalities in Several Towns
Several municipalities have resulted in hung councils, with no party crossing the required majority mark.
- Devarakadra (Mahabubnagar district): Out of 12 wards, Congress won six, BRS four, BJP one and others one, leaving no party with a clear majority.
- Kesamudram (Mahabubabad district): A tie situation emerged with Congress and BRS winning eight seats each in the 16-member council.
- Kohir (Sangareddy district): Congress secured eight seats, BRS five, while BJP, MIM and an Independent candidate won one seat each.
- Kyatanapalli (Mancherial district): BRS won 10 out of 22 wards, Congress seven, BJP one and others four.
- Amarachintala (Wanaparthy district): Congress, BRS and BJP won three wards each out of 10, with one ward going to others.
- Asifabad Municipality: BRS secured nine seats in the 20-member council, Congress seven and others four, resulting in a hung house.
Political negotiations are expected in these municipalities to determine who will form the local bodies.
Notable Victories
In Ramayampet Municipality of Medak district, a Congress couple contesting from Wards 24 and 26 registered victories, drawing attention during the counting process.
In Chityala, a transgender candidate won Ward 1, marking a significant moment in the local electoral landscape. Meanwhile, independent candidate Nagilla Sudhakar secured victory with a margin of 102 votes.
Corporation Results Awaited
The results of seven municipal corporation seats, where polling was held, are expected to be announced later in the evening.
With counting still underway in some areas, the Congress appears firmly positioned to dominate the municipal landscape in Telangana, while several towns await post-poll alliances to break hung verdicts
