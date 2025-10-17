ETV Bharat / state

Cong Supports Oct 18 Telangana Bandh Called By BC Organisations Against HC Stay On 42 Pc Quota

Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to all organisations to observe the bandh peacefully and avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

Congress Supports Oct 18 Telangana Bandh
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 17, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress in Telangana on Friday extended its support to the bandh called by the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) on October 18 to protest the High Court’s stay on a government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections. The BJP and BRS have also announced their support for the bandh.

"I appeal to everyone — the general public and all communities — to participate in the BC bandh on October 18, which is being organised across the state against the BJP," said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in a statement.

He urged Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with State BJP President R Ramachander Rao, to take the initiative to arrange meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President to seek approval for the BC Bill.

BC JAC Chairman and BJP Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah had earlier sought support from all political parties and civil society organisations for the bandh.

Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to all organisations to observe the bandh peacefully and avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in unlawful or disruptive activities in the name of the bandh. The Telangana High Court, on October 9, issued an interim stay on the government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body polls.

Also Read

SC Dismisses Telangana Plea Over 42% OBC Quota In Local Polls

TAGGED:

CONGRESS SUPPORTS TELANGANA BANDH
TELANGANA BANDH ON OCTOBER 18

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.