Congress Supporters Clash With Police During Protest March In Chandigarh; Bhupinder Hooda, Others Detained
Congress supporters were staging a protest march in Sector 9 against the Centre over the recent changes to MGNREGA.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Chandigarh: Several Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, were detained after a clash with police during their protest march to gherao the state Assembly on Wednesday.
Congress leaders and workers gathered at the party office in Sector 9 in the morning. From here, they began a march under the leadership of state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh and Hooda, to protest against the Centre over the recent changes to MGNREGA.
However, police had set up multi-layered barricades to stop them. Situation aggravated when the Congress supporters attempted to scale the barricades to proceed to the Haryana Assembly. Police personnel tried to stop them, leading to a heated altercation and scuffle with the protesters. Subsequently, police detained several Congress leaders and transported them to the Sector 3 police station.
Earlier, Chandigarh administration had denied permission for the protest march and enforced Section 163 of the BNS (earlier IPC Section 144) around the party office, restricting their demonstration to the protest ground in Sector 25.
Congress leaders alleged that the Haryana Police had placed many leaders and workers under house arrest and were not being allowed to come to Chandigarh. The party MLAs also created a ruckus in the House over this issue and staged a walkout.
A heated argument had erupted in the House between the ruling party and the Opposition after Congress MLA from Rohtak, BB Batra, raised the alleged house arrest of Congress leaders in Haryana. LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda said this was not merely a matter of house arrest, but a question about security and sought the government's response.
Responding to Hooda's question, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said this was the administration's decision and not something that happened in the Assembly premises so it is not a topic for discussion here. Hooda said if the government does not provide an answer, they will not allow the Chief Minister to leave the Assembly.
After this, Congress MLAs displayed photographs of house-arrested leaders in the House. Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the individuals in the photographs could be someone else and expressed concern that the photographs may have been taken while security guards were standing nearby. He also demanded an investigation. This enraged the Congress MLAs and they began raising slogans against the BJP government.
CM Nayab Singh Saini said no house arrest had taken place. "You (Bhupinder Hooda) have come up with a hoax. We are not aware of any case of house arrest. A designated place in Sector 25, Chandigarh, is available for protests. However, the UT administration has taken cognisance of the protests around the Assembly after the High Court took suo motu cognisance of this matter".
Hooda said "I have been a senior High Court lawyer. Don't tell me what caused the traffic jam. The police are responsible for the traffic jam, not we. Traffic jams occur daily in Chandigarh. This is nothing new. In a democracy, it is our right to protest. This is the first time that posters have been pasted saying we cannot protest."
Earlier on February 24, Congress had held a protest march from the MLA hostel to the Assembly building, delaying a judge's arrival at the High Court. Taking cognisance, a High Court judge reprimanded the Chandigarh Police and security was tightened in view of the Congress protest today.
