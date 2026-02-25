ETV Bharat / state

Congress Supporters Clash With Police During Protest March In Chandigarh; Bhupinder Hooda, Others Detained

Chandigarh: Several Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, were detained after a clash with police during their protest march to gherao the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Congress leaders and workers gathered at the party office in Sector 9 in the morning. From here, they began a march under the leadership of state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh and Hooda, to protest against the Centre over the recent changes to MGNREGA.

However, police had set up multi-layered barricades to stop them. Situation aggravated when the Congress supporters attempted to scale the barricades to proceed to the Haryana Assembly. Police personnel tried to stop them, leading to a heated altercation and scuffle with the protesters. Subsequently, police detained several Congress leaders and transported them to the Sector 3 police station.

Earlier, Chandigarh administration had denied permission for the protest march and enforced Section 163 of the BNS (earlier IPC Section 144) around the party office, restricting their demonstration to the protest ground in Sector 25.

Congress leaders alleged that the Haryana Police had placed many leaders and workers under house arrest and were not being allowed to come to Chandigarh. The party MLAs also created a ruckus in the House over this issue and staged a walkout.

A heated argument had erupted in the House between the ruling party and the Opposition after Congress MLA from Rohtak, BB Batra, raised the alleged house arrest of Congress leaders in Haryana. LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda said this was not merely a matter of house arrest, but a question about security and sought the government's response.