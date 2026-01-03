Congress Supporter Shot Dead In Moga Village, Family Alleges Poll Rivalry
The 35-year-old Nestle employee was killed after attackers stopped his car and opened fire in Bhinder Kalan.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 11:21 PM IST
Moga: A Congress party supporter was shot dead in a brazen attack in the early hours of Saturday at Bhinder Kalan village under the Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district. The assailants fired around 20 rounds before fleeing the spot.
The deceased has been identified as Umarsir Singh (35), a resident of Bhinder Kalan. He worked with Nestle India Limited in Moga and was married.
According to police, Umarsir left his house in his Swift car early in the morning for work. A short distance from his home, his car was intercepted by around five to six attackers. They first smashed the car’s windows and then opened indiscriminate fire, shooting him at close range. He died on the spot.
Hearing the gunshots, panic spread in the area. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police. A police team reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and called in forensic experts. Evidence was collected, and the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is also being examined.
Family members have alleged that the murder was the result of electoral rivalry. Umarsir’s cousin, Happy, said that during the recently held block committee elections, Umarsir had supported a candidate opposing the local sarpanch, leading to tensions that eventually culminated in the killing.
Confirming this angle, police officer Jaswinder Singh Sidhu said the role of the recent block committee elections is being probed. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Statements of family members have been recorded, and action is being taken against those named by them. CCTV footage is also under scrutiny,” he said.
Following the murder, family members and supporters placed Umarsir Singh’s body at the Dharamkot police station and raised slogans, accusing the Punjab Police of laxity and demanding swift action.