Congress Supporter Shot Dead In Moga Village, Family Alleges Poll Rivalry

Moga: A Congress party supporter was shot dead in a brazen attack in the early hours of Saturday at Bhinder Kalan village under the Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district. The assailants fired around 20 rounds before fleeing the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Umarsir Singh (35), a resident of Bhinder Kalan. He worked with Nestle India Limited in Moga and was married.

According to police, Umarsir left his house in his Swift car early in the morning for work. A short distance from his home, his car was intercepted by around five to six attackers. They first smashed the car’s windows and then opened indiscriminate fire, shooting him at close range. He died on the spot.

Hearing the gunshots, panic spread in the area. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police. A police team reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and called in forensic experts. Evidence was collected, and the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is also being examined.