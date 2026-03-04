ETV Bharat / state

Congress Extends Support To Sharad Pawar For Rajya Sabha Polls

Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday declared its support for Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra, where the Opposition bloc is in a position to win one of the seven seats falling vacant.

AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala said to the news agency PTI that the Congress leadership has conveyed to him about the decision to support Pawar, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, in the March 16 polls to the Upper House of Parliament from Maharashtra.

The Congress decision to support the former Union minister for a fresh Rajya Sabha term comes a day before the last date (March 5) for filing nomination papers for the biennial elections.