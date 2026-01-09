ETV Bharat / state

Congress Steps Up MGNREGA Protest In Jammu Kashmir, Plans Assembly Gherao And Panchayat Outreach

Jammu: The Congress Party has decided to intensify its campaign against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and will reach out to the people at the Panchayat levels, besides planning to surround the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu today, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of J&K affairs and Member of Rajya Sabha, Sayeed Naseer Hussain, said that till the time the government of India restores MGNREGA, the Congress party will continue to protest and push for it.

“We are holding national-level agitation against the decision of the government and will mobilise the people till the decision is rolled back so that MGNREGA is brought back in its original form. We are ready for further discussions, sending MGNREGA to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and improving it, but we will have to bring back MGNREGA,” he said.

Congress’s protest campaign already started on Thursday (January 8) with a nationwide workshop on MGNREGA Bachao Sangram. It will be followed by press conferences on January 11 at district headquarters on MGNREGA, a fast on January 12, symbolic protests outside district headquarters from January 13 to 29, and panchayat outreach programmes in which pamphlets will be distributed and social and cultural events will be held to make people aware of MGNREGA.

“On January 30, protests will be held at ward levels, and these will be monitored by the party, and from January 31 to February 6, programmes of surrounding district collectors' offices will be held across Jammu and Kashmir,” Hussain said.

“Somewhere between February 7 and 15, the party is planning to surround the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly so that awareness is created. After that, we will be participating in the zonal-level rally,” he said.