Congress Steps Up Assam Assembly Election Preparation, Begins Statewide Drive To Shape Manifesto

New Delhi: The Congress has intensified its election manifesto preparation process for the 2026 assembly election in Assam with AICC’s Assam in-change Jitendra Singh Alwar embarking on a four-day trip to the state from Friday.

“I am reaching Guwahati tonight for a four-day visit. During my stay in the state, I will meet the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders, block committee leaders, election manifesto cell, frontal organisation workers and others,” Singh told ETV Bharat here.

Stating that Congress, along with other opposition parties in Assam, would join together to defeat the BJP in the coming election, Singh said, “Through our latest initiative of ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ (People’s Congress at the People’s Doorstep), we will try to reach the grassroots ahead 2026 assembly polls in Assam. I will personally attend Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ at Darrang, Barpeta and a few other places.”

The core focus of the campaign is a state-wide exercise to collect people’s aspirations through specially designed ‘Aspiration Boxes’.

Singh said that during the exercise of Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress, party members will interact with at least 150 groups and communities in Assam to collect everyone’s concerns and aspirations, and find ways to fulfil them through their manifesto.

“The main idea is to reach diverse groups - tea garden workers, farmers, women, self-help groups, students, youths, advocates, all tribal communities, railway coolie, small businessmen and rural communities and use their inputs to shape our campaign and manifesto,” said Singh.

Referring to the alliance strategy of Congress in Assam, Singh said that their initial talks with other regional parties in the state has already begun.

“We will try to close the alliance strategy with all like-minded opposition parties at the earliest,” Singh said and added, “State leaders of Congress have already started the consultation process with parties like Raijor Dal, Left parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad and others.”