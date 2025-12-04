ETV Bharat / state

Congress State Units Leaving No Stone Unturned For Party's Dec 14 Delhi Rally Against SIR

New Delhi: The state units of Congress are competing with each to bring in huge crowds of party workers and supporters for the December 14 mega rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Delhi.

As vote theft, which broadly refers to the alleged nexus between the BJP and the Election Commission for manipulation of the voter lists has become a major issue with leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the grand old party managers are sparing no effort to ensure the success of the rally which will be a show of strength by the Congress.

The party insiders further said while Rahul and other top leaders will flag their concern that vote theft was denting the country’s democracy, the state leaders will be given a chance to share their inputs on how voter list manipulations were benefiting the saffron party. Subsequently a plan of action for the state units will also be announced at the rally.

According to party insiders, the Congress units of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi have held strategy sessions with the local leaders over the past few days and have instructed them to mobilize sufficient workers for the rally.

As per initial estimates, the Rajasthan unit plans to bring around 25,000 workers for the rally while Karnataka will fetch a crowd of around 10,000. “District in-charges have been appointed for the meetings and coordination to be held at all district and block levels of the state for the mega rally against vote theft in Delhi on December 14,” AICC in charge of Rajasthan SS Randhawa told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary had reviewed preparations for the rally along with state leaders in Jaipur on November 29 in which former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and CWC member Sachin Pilot were also present.

The units in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which share a border with Delhi, too have been asked to bring in party workers in good numbers.