Congress State Units Leaving No Stone Unturned For Party's Dec 14 Delhi Rally Against SIR
Party top leaders will address the rally and flag how SIR is denting democracy. The state units have been asked to mobilise maximum crowd.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The state units of Congress are competing with each to bring in huge crowds of party workers and supporters for the December 14 mega rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Delhi.
As vote theft, which broadly refers to the alleged nexus between the BJP and the Election Commission for manipulation of the voter lists has become a major issue with leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the grand old party managers are sparing no effort to ensure the success of the rally which will be a show of strength by the Congress.
The party insiders further said while Rahul and other top leaders will flag their concern that vote theft was denting the country’s democracy, the state leaders will be given a chance to share their inputs on how voter list manipulations were benefiting the saffron party. Subsequently a plan of action for the state units will also be announced at the rally.
According to party insiders, the Congress units of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi have held strategy sessions with the local leaders over the past few days and have instructed them to mobilize sufficient workers for the rally.
As per initial estimates, the Rajasthan unit plans to bring around 25,000 workers for the rally while Karnataka will fetch a crowd of around 10,000. “District in-charges have been appointed for the meetings and coordination to be held at all district and block levels of the state for the mega rally against vote theft in Delhi on December 14,” AICC in charge of Rajasthan SS Randhawa told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary had reviewed preparations for the rally along with state leaders in Jaipur on November 29 in which former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and CWC member Sachin Pilot were also present.
The units in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which share a border with Delhi, too have been asked to bring in party workers in good numbers.
“We had a meeting with the state leaders recently on how to ensure the success of the December 14 rally and discussed ways in which our team can contribute. The Modi government and the Election Commission are raising serious questions on voters' rights through SIR. This is a direct assault on the basic spirit of democracy. The apprehension of affecting the electoral rights of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and deprived sections is alarming. The EC has so far failed to answer the questions raised, and the government's open defence makes the situation even more suspicious. This is a tendency that weakens the Constitution and democratic institutions, which cannot be accepted,” AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.
A sizable number is also expected from Bihar, where the SIR allegedly played a role behind the Opposition’s defeat in the recent Assembly elections, said party insiders.
Although various regional parties who are members of the INDIA bloc are also against SIR and are protesting against the exercise in the states and UT where it is on, the December 14 rally will be a Congress only show.
Party insiders said the Congress together with the allies had strongly demanded a debate on SIR inside parliament which will now be taken up in the Lok Sabha on December 9.
“There are major issues with the SIR. I fail to understand why the EC is rushing with the exercise. There is no problem if the Congress is doing a major rally on SIR in Delhi but I think the Opposition should protest against the move together. An INDIA bloc rally would have required a lot of coordination within the alliance. Maybe there was little time for that after the Congress announced the rally,” senior sp leader Rajaram Pal told ETV Bharat.
“In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, BLO Mohit Chaudhary attempted to take his own life by consuming poison. Mohit stated that the SIR supervisor was repeatedly calling and threatening to fire him from his job. This is not the first case. So far, 35 BLOs in the country have lost their lives due to the work pressure from SIR. Now this weapon is taking the lives of innocents,” he added.
