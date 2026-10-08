ETV Bharat / state

‘Congress Stands United’: New Punjab Chief Pargat Singh, Sachin Pilot Visit Golden Temple

Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh visits Golden Temple with Sachin Pilot ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh and the party’s state in-charge Sachin Pilot on Thursday arrived at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) to seek blessings and offer thanks after assuming their new leadership responsibilities.

Accompanied by a large delegation of party workers and officials, the leaders paid obeisance at the holy shrine and prayed for Punjab's prosperity. Speaking to reporters at the temple, Singh refused to take political questions, emphasising that the visit was strictly spiritual.

“The Congress has never pursued the politics of hatred, nor does it believe in the politics of confrontation. Give us two or three days, and then we will engage in politics as well; however, today is dedicated entirely to religious devotion, gratitude, and seeking the Guru's blessings. Congress stands united,” Singh told the media. The arrival of leadership in the city delighted party workers, with former Congress MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria leading a massive crowd at Amritsar airport to welcome Pilot, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Punjab, and Singh.