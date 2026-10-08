‘Congress Stands United’: New Punjab Chief Pargat Singh, Sachin Pilot Visit Golden Temple
New Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh and state in-charge Sachin Pilot visited the Golden Temple, dismissing rift rumours and promising a united show of strength.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Amritsar: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh and the party’s state in-charge Sachin Pilot on Thursday arrived at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) to seek blessings and offer thanks after assuming their new leadership responsibilities.
Accompanied by a large delegation of party workers and officials, the leaders paid obeisance at the holy shrine and prayed for Punjab's prosperity. Speaking to reporters at the temple, Singh refused to take political questions, emphasising that the visit was strictly spiritual.
“The Congress has never pursued the politics of hatred, nor does it believe in the politics of confrontation. Give us two or three days, and then we will engage in politics as well; however, today is dedicated entirely to religious devotion, gratitude, and seeking the Guru's blessings. Congress stands united,” Singh told the media.
The arrival of leadership in the city delighted party workers, with former Congress MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria leading a massive crowd at Amritsar airport to welcome Pilot, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Punjab, and Singh.
Bolaria also dismissed rumours of infighting and factionalism in the Punjab Congress, as claimed by some parties including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
“The strength of a single finger is limited, but when all fingers come together, they form a powerful fist. Similarly, the entire Punjab Congress will now move forward unitedly, like a fist, and emerge as a formidable force,” he said.
Bolaria added the rumours were being spread by AAP and other parties to divert attention from their own failures. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting elections in Delhi, and the Punjab Congress will stage a massive show of strength when the new state president officially takes charge on October 11,” he said.
The Congress leader also expressed confidence in the party’s new team in the state, saying that “renewed energy will successfully champion the rights of the common people across the state.”
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