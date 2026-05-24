ETV Bharat / state

Congress Stabbed DMK In Back, Never Trust Them Again: Udhayanidhi

Chennai: In a blistering attack that solidifies a major fracture in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin has exhorted his party cadre to "never trust the Congress again", accusing the former ally of "stabbing the DMK in the back" after reaping electoral benefits.

"For over 20 years, the Congress party rode on our backs. Today, they have stabbed us in the back. No one should ever forget this. We must never trust the Congress at any point in the future, nor should we ever let them come near us again," Udhayanidhi said.

Addressing a DMK Youth Wing meeting here on Saturday, Udhayanidhi launched an unsparing tirade against the grand old party, pinning the blame for the BJP's consecutive national victories squarely on the Congress rather than the saffron party's top leadership.

The Leader of Opposition remarked that he previously believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were the primary drivers behind the BJP's continuous electoral successes. "But that is not the case. The main reason for the BJP's victories is the Congress party. That is clearly evident now," he asserted.

Lamenting the DMK's absolute dedication to the alliance in past general and Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi highlighted how DMK workers spilled "blood and sweat" to ensure the victory of Congress candidates, primarily to safeguard secularism and keep the BJP out of Tamil Nadu.