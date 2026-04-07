Congress Seeks Cancellation Of Himanta Sarma’s Nomination Over ‘Undisclosed Offshore Assets’ Allegation
The party has also demanded a probe into the alleged “suppression of information” regarding foreign assets.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:37 AM IST
Guwahati: The Congress on Monday approached the Election Commission, seeking cancellation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s candidature. The congress alleged that he failed to disclose his wife’s purported offshore assets in his election affidavit.
The complaint was filed with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by Congress candidate Bidisha Neog, who is contesting against Sarma from the Jalukbari constituency. The party has also demanded a probe into the alleged “suppression of information” regarding foreign assets.
In her complaint, Neog claimed that the affidavit submitted by the Chief Minister did not mention any offshore or foreign assets despite statutory requirements under Form 26. She produced alleged documentary evidence from the Dubai Land Department and alleged that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, owns or is the beneficial holder of two properties in Dubai’s Al Barsha South Fourth area.
The Congress leader further argued that the “deliberate non-disclosure” of such assets violates mandatory disclosure norms and could render the nomination liable for rejection under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. She urged the Election Commission to initiate an inquiry and take appropriate legal action.
In a parallel move, the Congress also lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate and sought a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, over alleged undisclosed assets linked to the Chief Minister’s family in Dubai and Wyoming in the United States.
The allegations follow remarks by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who claimed that Sarma’s wife holds multiple foreign passports and has investments in overseas properties and shell companies.
Refuting the charges, Sarma dismissed them as baseless and accused the Congress of fabricating claims using false information. She said those have been allegedly sourced from a Pakistan-based social media group.
Responding to the denial, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi challenged the Chief Minister to deny the allegations under oath on the Bhagavad Gita.
Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly Elections is scheduled for April 9, with campaigning set to conclude on April 7.
Read More:
- 'Congress Sings To Pakistan’s Tune, Hurting The Nation': PM Modi At Rally In Assam's Barpeta
- Assam CM's Wife Riniki Sarma Files Complaint Against Pawan Khera Over 'False And AI-Generated' Allegations
- 'India's Most Corrupt CM' Handed Over Assam To Adani, Ambani: Rahul Gandhi Targets Himanta Biswa Sarma