ETV Bharat / state

Congress Seeks Cancellation Of Himanta Sarma’s Nomination Over ‘Undisclosed Offshore Assets’ Allegation

Guwahati: The Congress on Monday approached the Election Commission, seeking cancellation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s candidature. The congress alleged that he failed to disclose his wife’s purported offshore assets in his election affidavit.

The complaint was filed with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by Congress candidate Bidisha Neog, who is contesting against Sarma from the Jalukbari constituency. The party has also demanded a probe into the alleged “suppression of information” regarding foreign assets.

In her complaint, Neog claimed that the affidavit submitted by the Chief Minister did not mention any offshore or foreign assets despite statutory requirements under Form 26. She produced alleged documentary evidence from the Dubai Land Department and alleged that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, owns or is the beneficial holder of two properties in Dubai’s Al Barsha South Fourth area.

The Congress leader further argued that the “deliberate non-disclosure” of such assets violates mandatory disclosure norms and could render the nomination liable for rejection under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. She urged the Election Commission to initiate an inquiry and take appropriate legal action.

In a parallel move, the Congress also lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate and sought a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, over alleged undisclosed assets linked to the Chief Minister’s family in Dubai and Wyoming in the United States.