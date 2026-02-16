Congress Secures 84 Municipalities Across Telangana
Due to tensions and procedural issues, elections of chairpersons in 11 municipalities were postponed to Sunday.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ruling Indian National Congress registered a decisive victory in the municipal corporation mayoral and municipal chairperson elections held across Telangana on Saturday, winning control of 84 municipalities and five out of seven municipal corporations.
In the mayoral elections, Congress emerged victorious in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Nizamabad municipal corporations. The party had a clear majority in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda. In Nizamabad, however, it secured the mayor ' s post with the support of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
In Kothagudem, where Congress and its rivals secured equal seats, the party ceded the mayor’s post to the CPI as part of an understanding and settled for the deputy mayor’s position.
The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in Karimnagar, clinched the mayor’s post there. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), however, failed to secure power of any municipal corporation.
85 Municipalities in Congress Fold
In the municipal chairperson elections, Congress won 84 municipalities. Of these, the party had a clear majority in 66 municipalities and managed to capture 19 additional municipalities in hung councils through post-poll alliances and strategic negotiations.
The BRS secured 17 municipalities. In Sangareddy district, it won Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Isnapur, and Jinnaram. In Medchal–Malkajgiri district, it won Yellampeta and three in Chintalapalli region. The party also secured victories in Aija, Dubbaka, Raikal, Asifabad, Tirumalgiri, Gajwel, Cherial, Jammikunta, Sircilla, and Alampur.
In three municipalities, candidates from the BJP, Forward Bloc, and an Independent were elected as chairpersons.
Tension, Clashes and Postponements
The elections were marked by tense scenes in several municipalities, with reports of scuffles between Congress and BRS cadres. In some places, clashes were reported during the chairman and vice-chairman elections.
Due to tensions and procedural issues, elections in 11 municipalities were postponed to Sunday. These include Thorrur, Illandu, Sultanabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Kagaznagar, Kyatanapalli, Khanapur, Zaheerabad, Indresham, Dornakal, and Jangaon.
In Thorrur, controversy erupted over the registration of ex officio votes. Members of Congress and BRS staged protests, and officials were reportedly preparing to approach the Election Commission regarding objections to the inclusion of Warangal MP Kavya’s name in the voting list.
In other municipalities, elections were deferred due to lack of quorum and other procedural reasons. Officials confirmed that chairman and vice-chairman elections in the affected municipalities will now be conducted on Sunday.
With 85 municipalities and a majority of corporations under its control, the Congress has consolidated its position at the grassroots level across Telangana, while the BRS and BJP secured limited gains in select pockets.
Also Read