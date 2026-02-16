ETV Bharat / state

Congress Secures 84 Municipalities Across Telangana

FILE - Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy arrives for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, December 27, 2025. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The ruling Indian National Congress registered a decisive victory in the municipal corporation mayoral and municipal chairperson elections held across Telangana on Saturday, winning control of 84 municipalities and five out of seven municipal corporations.

In the mayoral elections, Congress emerged victorious in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Nizamabad municipal corporations. The party had a clear majority in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda. In Nizamabad, however, it secured the mayor ' s post with the support of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

In Kothagudem, where Congress and its rivals secured equal seats, the party ceded the mayor’s post to the CPI as part of an understanding and settled for the deputy mayor’s position.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in Karimnagar, clinched the mayor’s post there. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), however, failed to secure power of any municipal corporation.

85 Municipalities in Congress Fold

In the municipal chairperson elections, Congress won 84 municipalities. Of these, the party had a clear majority in 66 municipalities and managed to capture 19 additional municipalities in hung councils through post-poll alliances and strategic negotiations.