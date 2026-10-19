ETV Bharat / state

Cong Says Ex-MLA Pressured To Join BJP, Refused After Rahul Gandhi's Intervention

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress has alleged that its former MLA Rahul Bondre was pressured to join the ruling BJP and was being targeted with police notices concerning his educational institution after deciding against switching sides.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi personally called Bondre, assured him of support and advised him to fight without fear, following which he decided against joining the BJP, the Opposition party stated in a post on X on Sunday.

The Congress said it stood firmly behind Bondre, the former MLA from Chikhli in Buldhana district of Vidarbha region, and would continue its fight against what it described as injustice, repression and politics of pressure. It also posted a copy of a recent police notice to Bondre about his educational institution in Chikhli.

The BJP had been issuing notices to Bondre because he had chosen to continue his political fight, the Congress charged. "Rahul Bondre will neither be intimidated nor bow down to pressure, and will not stop his struggle," it stressed.